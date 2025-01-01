🌌 Swiss Sphere + Trio – Elevate Your Experience

Be ready to go on a journey in finding yourself after you hit this piece 🚀💨.



The Origin piece is not only good to look at but is made to impress 🎯.



✔️ Our most beautiful base yet – The gorgeous sphere perc disperses your smoke into hundreds of tiny air bubbles, resulting in one of the most mesmerizing hits ever ✨🌊.



✔️ Crafted from thick 5mm glass, it feels even heavier in your hands 💎.

✔️ When not in use, stun your guests by using it as a centrepiece in your living room 🏡🔥.



📏 Specs:

✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍

✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆

✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️

✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏

✔️ Total Volume: 14.5 fl oz (450ml) 💦

✔️ Joint Size: 18mm 🔄

✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿



🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.



📦 Included:

✔️ 1 x Swiss Sphere Base 🌌

✔️ 1 x Trio Mouthpiece 🏆

✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄

✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼

✔️ 2 x Cork Cleaning Plugs 🚰

✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿

✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦



💰 Total Value: $320 (if bought individually) 💵.



💦 Water Level Recommendations:

✔️ Fill from the top until it just covers the sphere or 1/2" above it 📏.

✔️ Adjust according to personal preference 🎯.



🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:

✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.

✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.

✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.

✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.

