About this product
🌌 Swiss Sphere + Trio – Elevate Your Experience
Be ready to go on a journey in finding yourself after you hit this piece 🚀💨.
The Origin piece is not only good to look at but is made to impress 🎯.
✔️ Our most beautiful base yet – The gorgeous sphere perc disperses your smoke into hundreds of tiny air bubbles, resulting in one of the most mesmerizing hits ever ✨🌊.
✔️ Crafted from thick 5mm glass, it feels even heavier in your hands 💎.
✔️ When not in use, stun your guests by using it as a centrepiece in your living room 🏡🔥.
📏 Specs:
✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍
✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆
✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️
✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏
✔️ Total Volume: 14.5 fl oz (450ml) 💦
✔️ Joint Size: 18mm 🔄
✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿
🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.
📦 Included:
✔️ 1 x Swiss Sphere Base 🌌
✔️ 1 x Trio Mouthpiece 🏆
✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼
✔️ 2 x Cork Cleaning Plugs 🚰
✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿
✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦
💰 Total Value: $320 (if bought individually) 💵.
💦 Water Level Recommendations:
✔️ Fill from the top until it just covers the sphere or 1/2" above it 📏.
✔️ Adjust according to personal preference 🎯.
🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:
✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.
✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.
✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.
✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.
18" Origin Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
