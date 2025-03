🌌 Swiss Sphere + Trio – Elevate Your Experience

Be ready to go on a journey in finding yourself after you hit this piece πŸš€πŸ’¨.



The Origin piece is not only good to look at but is made to impress 🎯.



βœ”οΈ Our most beautiful base yet – The gorgeous sphere perc disperses your smoke into hundreds of tiny air bubbles, resulting in one of the most mesmerizing hits ever ✨🌊.



βœ”οΈ Crafted from thick 5mm glass, it feels even heavier in your hands πŸ’Ž.

βœ”οΈ When not in use, stun your guests by using it as a centrepiece in your living room 🏑πŸ”₯.



πŸ“ Specs:

βœ”οΈ Glass Thickness: 5mm πŸ”

βœ”οΈ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base πŸ›‘οΈ

βœ”οΈ Total Height: 18" (45cm) πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Total Volume: 14.5 fl oz (450ml) πŸ’¦

βœ”οΈ Joint Size: 18mm πŸ”„

βœ”οΈ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿



πŸ”Ή This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✠.



πŸ“¦ Included:

βœ”οΈ 1 x Swiss Sphere Base 🌌

βœ”οΈ 1 x Trio Mouthpiece πŸ†

βœ”οΈ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice πŸ”„

βœ”οΈ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼

βœ”οΈ 2 x Cork Cleaning Plugs 🚰

βœ”οΈ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿

βœ”οΈ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes πŸ“¦



πŸ’° Total Value: $320 (if bought individually) πŸ’΅.



πŸ’¦ Water Level Recommendations:

βœ”οΈ Fill from the top until it just covers the sphere or 1/2" above it πŸ“.

βœ”οΈ Adjust according to personal preference 🎯.



🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:

βœ”οΈ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.

βœ”οΈ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✠.

βœ”οΈ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.

βœ”οΈ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.

read more