Arizer ArGo – Ultimate Portability & Pure Vapor 🔥

Take your vaping game anywhere with the Arizer ArGo, the most compact and discreet dry herb vaporizer from Arizer! Designed for on-the-go connoisseurs, the ArGo delivers pure, flavorful vapor without compromising performance or customization.



🚀 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Ultra-Portable & Compact – Fits right in your pocket for easy travel. 🎒

✔️ Pure Glass Vapor Path – Enhances terpene flavors for a clean, smooth vaping experience. 🍃

✔️ All-Day Battery Life – Replaceable & rechargeable battery for extended sessions. 🔋

✔️ Customizable Temperature Control – Full range from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C) for precise vaporization. 🌡️

✔️ Rapid Heat-Up Time – Ready in seconds for quick and convenient use. ⏳

✔️ Use While Charging – USB-C pass-through charging keeps you powered up anywhere! 🔌



🎁 What’s Included?

✔️ Arizer ArGo Vaporizer

✔️ ArGo Battery 🔋

✔️ ArGo USB Charger & Power Adapter 🔌

✔️ 2x ArGo Glass Aroma Tubes

✔️ 2x ArGo PVC Travel Tubes w/ Caps 🏺

✔️ ArGo Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒

✔️ 2x ArGo Silicone Stem Caps

✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 🛠️

✔️ 4x Stainless Steel Filter Screens 🏗️

✔️ Arizer ArGo Owner’s Manual 📖



🛠️ Technical Specifications

📏 Size: 3¼" (H) x 2" (W) x 1" (D)

⚖️ Weight: 4.8 oz (137g)

🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)

🔋 Battery: Replaceable & rechargeable for all-day use

🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V

💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits

✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery

