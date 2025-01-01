About this product
Arizer ArGo – Ultimate Portability & Pure Vapor 🔥
Take your vaping game anywhere with the Arizer ArGo, the most compact and discreet dry herb vaporizer from Arizer! Designed for on-the-go connoisseurs, the ArGo delivers pure, flavorful vapor without compromising performance or customization.
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Ultra-Portable & Compact – Fits right in your pocket for easy travel. 🎒
✔️ Pure Glass Vapor Path – Enhances terpene flavors for a clean, smooth vaping experience. 🍃
✔️ All-Day Battery Life – Replaceable & rechargeable battery for extended sessions. 🔋
✔️ Customizable Temperature Control – Full range from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C) for precise vaporization. 🌡️
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up Time – Ready in seconds for quick and convenient use. ⏳
✔️ Use While Charging – USB-C pass-through charging keeps you powered up anywhere! 🔌
🎁 What’s Included?
✔️ Arizer ArGo Vaporizer
✔️ ArGo Battery 🔋
✔️ ArGo USB Charger & Power Adapter 🔌
✔️ 2x ArGo Glass Aroma Tubes
✔️ 2x ArGo PVC Travel Tubes w/ Caps 🏺
✔️ ArGo Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒
✔️ 2x ArGo Silicone Stem Caps
✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 🛠️
✔️ 4x Stainless Steel Filter Screens 🏗️
✔️ Arizer ArGo Owner’s Manual 📖
🛠️ Technical Specifications
📏 Size: 3¼" (H) x 2" (W) x 1" (D)
⚖️ Weight: 4.8 oz (137g)
🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)
🔋 Battery: Replaceable & rechargeable for all-day use
🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V
💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits
✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery
Take your vaping game anywhere with the Arizer ArGo, the most compact and discreet dry herb vaporizer from Arizer! Designed for on-the-go connoisseurs, the ArGo delivers pure, flavorful vapor without compromising performance or customization.
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Ultra-Portable & Compact – Fits right in your pocket for easy travel. 🎒
✔️ Pure Glass Vapor Path – Enhances terpene flavors for a clean, smooth vaping experience. 🍃
✔️ All-Day Battery Life – Replaceable & rechargeable battery for extended sessions. 🔋
✔️ Customizable Temperature Control – Full range from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C) for precise vaporization. 🌡️
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up Time – Ready in seconds for quick and convenient use. ⏳
✔️ Use While Charging – USB-C pass-through charging keeps you powered up anywhere! 🔌
🎁 What’s Included?
✔️ Arizer ArGo Vaporizer
✔️ ArGo Battery 🔋
✔️ ArGo USB Charger & Power Adapter 🔌
✔️ 2x ArGo Glass Aroma Tubes
✔️ 2x ArGo PVC Travel Tubes w/ Caps 🏺
✔️ ArGo Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒
✔️ 2x ArGo Silicone Stem Caps
✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 🛠️
✔️ 4x Stainless Steel Filter Screens 🏗️
✔️ Arizer ArGo Owner’s Manual 📖
🛠️ Technical Specifications
📏 Size: 3¼" (H) x 2" (W) x 1" (D)
⚖️ Weight: 4.8 oz (137g)
🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)
🔋 Battery: Replaceable & rechargeable for all-day use
🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V
💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits
✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery
