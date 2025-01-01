About this product
🔥 Arizer Solo III – The Ultimate Portable Vaporizer
The Solo III is by far our most powerful & advanced portable 🚀.
✔️ Groundbreaking advances in our heating technology 🔥.
✔️ New & improved operating system with large color display 📟.
✔️ Session Mode with new programmable Preset Temps 🌡️.
✔️ New On-Demand Mode for instant powerful hits 💨.
✔️ XL Glass Pod system for double capacity & increased airflow 🏆.
✔️ USB-C Charging + Use While Charging 🔌.
✔️ Impressive 3 hours of battery life per charge 🔋.
🌿 Multi-Purpose Portable Heater
✔️ For Dry Herbs & Aromatherapy 🌿💨.
🔥 New Instant Heating Ceramic Convection Technology
✔️ 5-15 Second Heat Up ⚡.
✔️ Hybrid Heating: 80% Convection, 20% Conduction ♨️.
🛠️ New XL Glass Pod System
✔️ Bigger hits with a larger glass pod 💨.
✔️ Easy to use & easy to clean 🧼.
🔄 New Session Mode + On Demand Mode
✔️ Sip smooth & tasty vapor with Session Mode ☁️.
✔️ Quick, hard hits with On-Demand Mode 🚀.
🎛️ New Interactive Custom Session Settings
✔️ Control at your fingertips like never before 🏆.
📟 New User-Friendly Operating System
✔️ Large, easy-to-read color display 🎨.
🔄 Automatic Control & Display Inversion
✔️ Read the display & use the control buttons in 2 positions 📲.
🔌 USB-C Charging
✔️ Plus use while charging for non-stop action ⚡.
🔋 Extra Long Battery Life & Charge Indicator
✔️ Up to 3 hours of use per charge ⏳.
💨 Isolated Air Path & All Glass Vapor Path
✔️ Fresh air, smooth & tasty vapor 🌿.
🛠️ Carefully Sourced Components
✔️ High-quality parts & accessories 🏆.
✅ Manufacturer's Warranty
✔️ Industry-leading customer service 📞.
🌿 Personal Aromatherapy
✔️ Many aromatic botanicals can be vaporized for aromatherapy with positive results 💐.
✔️ By heating your favorite herbs & flowers to precise temperatures, the pleasing aromas, terpenes, & botanical compounds are released to promote/enhance energetic or relaxing environments 🧘.
✔️ Aroma Dish & Botanicals available separately 🌱.
📦 What's in the Box?
✔️ 1 x Solo III Portable Micro-Heater 🔥.
✔️ 1 x Solo III Owner's Manual 📖.
✔️ 1 x USB-C Charger (5v, 3A) 🔌.
✔️ 1 x XL Glass Aroma Tube (90mm) 💨.
✔️ 1 x XL Frosted Glass Aroma Tube (14mm) 🌿.
✔️ 1 x Air / Solo Glass Aroma Tube (90mm) 🏆.
✔️ 1 x Air / Solo Frosted Glass Aroma Tube (14mm) ☁️.
✔️ 4 x Air / Solo Silicone Stem Caps 🔄.
✔️ 2 x PVC Travel Tube w./ Cap (90mm Size) 🎒.
✔️ 2 x PVC Travel Tube w./ Cap (70mm Size) 🌍.
✔️ 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 🛠️.
✔️ 4 x Air / Solo Stainless Steel Filter Screens 🔲.
Arizer Solo 3 Vaporizer
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
