🔥 Arizer Solo III – The Ultimate Portable Vaporizer

The Solo III is by far our most powerful & advanced portable 🚀.



✔️ Groundbreaking advances in our heating technology 🔥.

✔️ New & improved operating system with large color display 📟.

✔️ Session Mode with new programmable Preset Temps 🌡️.

✔️ New On-Demand Mode for instant powerful hits 💨.

✔️ XL Glass Pod system for double capacity & increased airflow 🏆.

✔️ USB-C Charging + Use While Charging 🔌.

✔️ Impressive 3 hours of battery life per charge 🔋.



🌿 Multi-Purpose Portable Heater

✔️ For Dry Herbs & Aromatherapy 🌿💨.



🔥 New Instant Heating Ceramic Convection Technology

✔️ 5-15 Second Heat Up ⚡.

✔️ Hybrid Heating: 80% Convection, 20% Conduction ♨️.



🛠️ New XL Glass Pod System

✔️ Bigger hits with a larger glass pod 💨.

✔️ Easy to use & easy to clean 🧼.



🔄 New Session Mode + On Demand Mode

✔️ Sip smooth & tasty vapor with Session Mode ☁️.

✔️ Quick, hard hits with On-Demand Mode 🚀.



🎛️ New Interactive Custom Session Settings

✔️ Control at your fingertips like never before 🏆.



📟 New User-Friendly Operating System

✔️ Large, easy-to-read color display 🎨.



🔄 Automatic Control & Display Inversion

✔️ Read the display & use the control buttons in 2 positions 📲.



🔌 USB-C Charging

✔️ Plus use while charging for non-stop action ⚡.



🔋 Extra Long Battery Life & Charge Indicator

✔️ Up to 3 hours of use per charge ⏳.



💨 Isolated Air Path & All Glass Vapor Path

✔️ Fresh air, smooth & tasty vapor 🌿.



🛠️ Carefully Sourced Components

✔️ High-quality parts & accessories 🏆.



✅ Manufacturer's Warranty

✔️ Industry-leading customer service 📞.



🌿 Personal Aromatherapy

✔️ Many aromatic botanicals can be vaporized for aromatherapy with positive results 💐.

✔️ By heating your favorite herbs & flowers to precise temperatures, the pleasing aromas, terpenes, & botanical compounds are released to promote/enhance energetic or relaxing environments 🧘.

✔️ Aroma Dish & Botanicals available separately 🌱.



📦 What's in the Box?

✔️ 1 x Solo III Portable Micro-Heater 🔥.

✔️ 1 x Solo III Owner's Manual 📖.

✔️ 1 x USB-C Charger (5v, 3A) 🔌.

✔️ 1 x XL Glass Aroma Tube (90mm) 💨.

✔️ 1 x XL Frosted Glass Aroma Tube (14mm) 🌿.

✔️ 1 x Air / Solo Glass Aroma Tube (90mm) 🏆.

✔️ 1 x Air / Solo Frosted Glass Aroma Tube (14mm) ☁️.

✔️ 4 x Air / Solo Silicone Stem Caps 🔄.

✔️ 2 x PVC Travel Tube w./ Cap (90mm Size) 🎒.

✔️ 2 x PVC Travel Tube w./ Cap (70mm Size) 🌍.

✔️ 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 🛠️.

✔️ 4 x Air / Solo Stainless Steel Filter Screens 🔲.

