About this product
🌬️ Arizer V-Tower
Experience the unparalleled performance and exceptional convenience of the Arizer V-Tower vaporizer.
Crafted to enhance your dry herb enjoyment, this economical yet potent vaporizer boasts a 360 degree Whip System and the innovative Cyclone Bowl™, ensuring efficient vaporization of your favorite herbs. 🌿
🔑 Benefits:
✅ Unlock the full flavor and potency of your herbs
😋 Enjoy the tastiest vapor with ease
🧩 Experience unmatched convenience
📈 Elevate your dry herb experience to new heights
📦 What's in the Box:
🏠 V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
🔥 1 x V-Tower Multi-Purpose Heater
🔌 1 x V-Tower Power Adapter
🧪 1 x V-Tower Glass Cyclone Bowl
🌸 1 x V-Tower Glass Aromatherapy Dish
🛠️ 1 x Glass Stirring Tool
🧵 1 x V-Tower 3 foot Whip (Silicone)
🖼️ 1 x Spare V-Tower Flat Screen
🧢 1 x Spare V-Tower Dome Screen
🌿 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
📖 1 x V-Tower Owner’s Manual
📐 Technical Specifications:
🔥 Heating element: Ceramic
⚡ Power: Wall outlet
📏 Dimensions: approx. 6 x 6 x 7.5 inches
⚖️ Weight: 13 ounces
🌡️ Operational Temp: 122°F - 500°F
⏱️ 2 or 4 hour automatic shut off
Experience the unparalleled performance and exceptional convenience of the Arizer V-Tower vaporizer.
Crafted to enhance your dry herb enjoyment, this economical yet potent vaporizer boasts a 360 degree Whip System and the innovative Cyclone Bowl™, ensuring efficient vaporization of your favorite herbs. 🌿
🔑 Benefits:
✅ Unlock the full flavor and potency of your herbs
😋 Enjoy the tastiest vapor with ease
🧩 Experience unmatched convenience
📈 Elevate your dry herb experience to new heights
📦 What's in the Box:
🏠 V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
🔥 1 x V-Tower Multi-Purpose Heater
🔌 1 x V-Tower Power Adapter
🧪 1 x V-Tower Glass Cyclone Bowl
🌸 1 x V-Tower Glass Aromatherapy Dish
🛠️ 1 x Glass Stirring Tool
🧵 1 x V-Tower 3 foot Whip (Silicone)
🖼️ 1 x Spare V-Tower Flat Screen
🧢 1 x Spare V-Tower Dome Screen
🌿 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
📖 1 x V-Tower Owner’s Manual
📐 Technical Specifications:
🔥 Heating element: Ceramic
⚡ Power: Wall outlet
📏 Dimensions: approx. 6 x 6 x 7.5 inches
⚖️ Weight: 13 ounces
🌡️ Operational Temp: 122°F - 500°F
⏱️ 2 or 4 hour automatic shut off
Arizer V-Tower Desktop Vaporizer
DiscreetsmokerVaporizer Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌬️ Arizer V-Tower
Experience the unparalleled performance and exceptional convenience of the Arizer V-Tower vaporizer.
Crafted to enhance your dry herb enjoyment, this economical yet potent vaporizer boasts a 360 degree Whip System and the innovative Cyclone Bowl™, ensuring efficient vaporization of your favorite herbs. 🌿
🔑 Benefits:
✅ Unlock the full flavor and potency of your herbs
😋 Enjoy the tastiest vapor with ease
🧩 Experience unmatched convenience
📈 Elevate your dry herb experience to new heights
📦 What's in the Box:
🏠 V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
🔥 1 x V-Tower Multi-Purpose Heater
🔌 1 x V-Tower Power Adapter
🧪 1 x V-Tower Glass Cyclone Bowl
🌸 1 x V-Tower Glass Aromatherapy Dish
🛠️ 1 x Glass Stirring Tool
🧵 1 x V-Tower 3 foot Whip (Silicone)
🖼️ 1 x Spare V-Tower Flat Screen
🧢 1 x Spare V-Tower Dome Screen
🌿 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
📖 1 x V-Tower Owner’s Manual
📐 Technical Specifications:
🔥 Heating element: Ceramic
⚡ Power: Wall outlet
📏 Dimensions: approx. 6 x 6 x 7.5 inches
⚖️ Weight: 13 ounces
🌡️ Operational Temp: 122°F - 500°F
⏱️ 2 or 4 hour automatic shut off
Experience the unparalleled performance and exceptional convenience of the Arizer V-Tower vaporizer.
Crafted to enhance your dry herb enjoyment, this economical yet potent vaporizer boasts a 360 degree Whip System and the innovative Cyclone Bowl™, ensuring efficient vaporization of your favorite herbs. 🌿
🔑 Benefits:
✅ Unlock the full flavor and potency of your herbs
😋 Enjoy the tastiest vapor with ease
🧩 Experience unmatched convenience
📈 Elevate your dry herb experience to new heights
📦 What's in the Box:
🏠 V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
🔥 1 x V-Tower Multi-Purpose Heater
🔌 1 x V-Tower Power Adapter
🧪 1 x V-Tower Glass Cyclone Bowl
🌸 1 x V-Tower Glass Aromatherapy Dish
🛠️ 1 x Glass Stirring Tool
🧵 1 x V-Tower 3 foot Whip (Silicone)
🖼️ 1 x Spare V-Tower Flat Screen
🧢 1 x Spare V-Tower Dome Screen
🌿 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
📖 1 x V-Tower Owner’s Manual
📐 Technical Specifications:
🔥 Heating element: Ceramic
⚡ Power: Wall outlet
📏 Dimensions: approx. 6 x 6 x 7.5 inches
⚖️ Weight: 13 ounces
🌡️ Operational Temp: 122°F - 500°F
⏱️ 2 or 4 hour automatic shut off
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item