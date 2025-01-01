About this product
🌡️ AUXO Celsius Dual-Use Vaporizer
Precision Control. Dual Functionality. Elevated Experience. 💨
Get ready to experience a new level of vaporization with the AUXO Celsius—a cutting-edge device designed for herbs AND concentrates, offering pro-level customization and 360° comfort in every session.
🔥 Temperature Settings:
Setting 1: 374℉ / 190℃
Setting 2: 392℉ / 200℃
Setting 3: 428℉ / 220℃
Setting 4: 500℉ / 260℃
🔓 Pro Mode: Fully adjustable from 284℉ / 140℃ to 500℉ / 260℃
🔋 Performance Specs:
Battery: Built-in 1100mAh 🔋
Charging: Type-C ⚡
Pre-Heat: 6-second warm-up for fast sessions 🔥
Size: 4.49" x 1.78" x 1.31" – ultra-portable 📏
Material: Premium aluminum body 🛡️
🌿💎 Dual Use Capacity:
Dry Herb: 0.3g
Wax/Concentrate: 0.05g
Heating Tech: Triple—Flame-Free Conduction + Infrared + Convection
📲 Smart Features:
📡 Compatible with AUXO App – unlock deeper controls
🔄 360° Rotatable Zirconia Mouthpiece – comfort from every angle
📦 What’s Included:
1 x AUXO Celsius Device
1 x Concentrate Chamber
1 x Loading Tool
1 x Tweezers
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x USB to USB-C Charging Cable
1 x Power Adapter
5 x Cotton Swabs
1 x User Manual
⚠️ This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Auxo Celsius Vaporizer
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
