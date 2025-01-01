You said:

AUXO Cenote – Premium Smart E-Rig for Concentrates

Experience next-level dabbing with the AUXO Cenote, a premium smart e-rig designed for concentrates. Built with industry-leading technology and high-quality materials, the Cenote delivers a smooth, flavorful, and powerful session every time.



Key Features:

🔥 Wax/Concentrate Compatible – Perfect for enjoying the full potential of your favorite concentrates.

🎯 Precision Conduction Heating – Features a durable ceramic heating nail embedded with a thin metallic heating film, ensuring even heat distribution for consistent and potent vapor.

💨 Wide Temperature Range (392°-664°F) – Choose your ideal heat setting for a customized dabbing experience.

🚀 Fast Preheat Time (28 Seconds) – Get started quickly with minimal wait time.

🖥 AUXO Connect App Compatibility – Personalize your sessions with precise heat, lighting effects, and duration adjustments.

✨ 8 Deck & Base Lighting Effects – Customize the look of your e-rig to match your mood.

🔄 Preset & Pro Modes – Effortlessly toggle between optimized settings for a tailored experience.

🔋 USB-C & Wireless Charging – Quick and convenient power options for extended battery life.

🔄 Easy to Clean & Assemble – All parts are easily removable for hassle-free maintenance.

🌬 Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece – Ensures smooth and cool vapor for an enjoyable session.



What’s Included in the Box:

✔ 1X AUXO Cenote Base

✔ 1X AUXO Cenote Mouthpiece

✔ 1X Carb Cap

✔ 1X Tweezer

✔ 1X Type-C To Type-C Charging Cable

✔ 1X 20W Charging Adapter

✔ 1X Nozzle

✔ 1X Loading Tool

✔ 1X User Manual

✔ 2X Silicone Rod Seals

✔ 5X Ceramic Nails

✔ 5X Cotton Swabs



Why Choose the AUXO Cenote?

The AUXO Cenote sets itself apart as a high-performance e-rig with smart features that allow you to tailor every session to your preference. Whether you're a seasoned dabber or just getting started, the Cenote offers an ergonomic, powerful, and stylish solution for next-level concentrate consumption.



✅ Cutting-edge conduction heating for ultimate flavor retention

✅ Smart customization with AUXO App control

✅ Wireless charging for ultimate convenience

✅ Sleek and portable design with an easy-to-clean structure

