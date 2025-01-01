About this product
AUXO Cenote
AUXO Cenote is a portable premium e-rig for concentrates developed with industry leading technology and manufactured with high-quality materials.
Cenote’s streamlined cylindrical body is ergonomically designed for easy grip and use. The durable ceramic heating nail is embedded with a thin metallic heating film to evenly distribute heat and preserve the flavor and potency of concentrates. Recharge quickly via USB-C or take advantage of the convenience of wireless charging. Enjoy effortless removal and assembly of all parts making cleaning quick and easy. Personalize your sessions via the AUXO app to customize heat (392°-664°F), lighting affection (8 Settings) and duration (20-90 second) preferences.
Key Features
Premium Smart E-Rig
Wax/Concentrate Compatible
Conduction Heating
Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece
Stainless Steel Heating Rod
Preheat In 28 Seconds
392°-664°F Temperature Range
8 Deck & Base Lighting Effects
Preset and Pro Modes
AUXO Connect App Compatible
Included Items
1X AUXO Cenote Base
1X AUXO Cenote Mouthpiece
1X Carb Cap
1X Tweezer
1X Type-C To Type-C Charging Cable
1X 20W Charging Adaptor
1X Nozzle
1X Loading Tool
1X User Manual
2X Silicone Rod Seal
5X Ceramic Nails
5X Cotton Swabs
AUXO Cenote Smart E-rig
Dab & Oil Rigs
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item