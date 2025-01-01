About this product
Bear Slurper Quartz Banger & Marble Set – Elevate Your Dabbing Experience 🐻🔥
Discover the ultimate dabbing setup with the Bear Slurper Quartz Banger & Marble Set—crafted for efficiency, durability, and style. Whether you're a seasoned dabber or new to the game, this premium quartz banger ensures optimal vaporization and smooth hits every time.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits:
✔ Terp Slurper Design – Beveled edge and terp slurper mechanism allow for efficient vaporization, ensuring maximum flavor and minimal waste.
✔ 100% Quartz Construction – Built for heat retention and durability, guaranteeing consistent performance over time.
✔ 14mm Male Joint Connection – Secure and snug fit for stability on your dab rig.
✔ 3pc Borosilicate Glass Marble Set – Enhances airflow and aesthetics, taking your dabbing experience to the next level.
✔ Customizable Joint Angle – Choose between 45-degree or 90-degree angles to match your rig and preferences.
✔ Etched Logo & Display Box – Includes premium packaging with a hang tag, perfect for easy storage or gifting.
🎯 Why Choose the Bear Slurper Quartz Banger & Marble Set?
✅ Better Heat Retention for thicker clouds & smoother hits
✅ Premium Materials ensure long-lasting durability
✅ Versatile & Stylish design for customized setups
✅ A must-have upgrade for dab enthusiasts & collectors
