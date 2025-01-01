About this product
🔥 Blaze – Hybrid Rolling Tray for Indoor & Outdoor Use
Blaze is a hybrid tray for indoor and outdoor use.
A wooden rolling tray set with carved compartments for accessories and our SWAN flashlights. It comes with:
Two bunker jars for storing your supplies
A phone holder
An herb grinder
Two metal cones
Compressing stick
Mini scissors
📦 Included:
🎒 Customized Smell-Proof and Rain-Proof Bag
🎋 Bamboo Rolling Tray
🫙 2 Bunker Jars (160 ML)
📱 Phone Holder
🪙 Tin Case
⚙️ 2.5-inch High-Quality Aluminum Grinder
🧊 Metal Cone (King size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🧊 Metal Cone (1 ¼ size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🌀 2 Cone Funnels (for pre-rolled cone filling)
🛠️ Metal Packing Stick
✂️ Mini Scissors
🌈 Blaze Comes in 4 Variations:
1️⃣ Blaze (Plain, no ashtray or lamp)
2️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray
3️⃣ Blaze with SWAN Lamp
4️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray and with SWAN Lamp
Blaze is a hybrid tray for indoor and outdoor use.
A wooden rolling tray set with carved compartments for accessories and our SWAN flashlights. It comes with:
Two bunker jars for storing your supplies
A phone holder
An herb grinder
Two metal cones
Compressing stick
Mini scissors
📦 Included:
🎒 Customized Smell-Proof and Rain-Proof Bag
🎋 Bamboo Rolling Tray
🫙 2 Bunker Jars (160 ML)
📱 Phone Holder
🪙 Tin Case
⚙️ 2.5-inch High-Quality Aluminum Grinder
🧊 Metal Cone (King size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🧊 Metal Cone (1 ¼ size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🌀 2 Cone Funnels (for pre-rolled cone filling)
🛠️ Metal Packing Stick
✂️ Mini Scissors
🌈 Blaze Comes in 4 Variations:
1️⃣ Blaze (Plain, no ashtray or lamp)
2️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray
3️⃣ Blaze with SWAN Lamp
4️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray and with SWAN Lamp
BLAZE Wooden Rolling Tray
DiscreetsmokerRolling Trays
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🔥 Blaze – Hybrid Rolling Tray for Indoor & Outdoor Use
Blaze is a hybrid tray for indoor and outdoor use.
A wooden rolling tray set with carved compartments for accessories and our SWAN flashlights. It comes with:
Two bunker jars for storing your supplies
A phone holder
An herb grinder
Two metal cones
Compressing stick
Mini scissors
📦 Included:
🎒 Customized Smell-Proof and Rain-Proof Bag
🎋 Bamboo Rolling Tray
🫙 2 Bunker Jars (160 ML)
📱 Phone Holder
🪙 Tin Case
⚙️ 2.5-inch High-Quality Aluminum Grinder
🧊 Metal Cone (King size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🧊 Metal Cone (1 ¼ size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🌀 2 Cone Funnels (for pre-rolled cone filling)
🛠️ Metal Packing Stick
✂️ Mini Scissors
🌈 Blaze Comes in 4 Variations:
1️⃣ Blaze (Plain, no ashtray or lamp)
2️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray
3️⃣ Blaze with SWAN Lamp
4️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray and with SWAN Lamp
Blaze is a hybrid tray for indoor and outdoor use.
A wooden rolling tray set with carved compartments for accessories and our SWAN flashlights. It comes with:
Two bunker jars for storing your supplies
A phone holder
An herb grinder
Two metal cones
Compressing stick
Mini scissors
📦 Included:
🎒 Customized Smell-Proof and Rain-Proof Bag
🎋 Bamboo Rolling Tray
🫙 2 Bunker Jars (160 ML)
📱 Phone Holder
🪙 Tin Case
⚙️ 2.5-inch High-Quality Aluminum Grinder
🧊 Metal Cone (King size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🧊 Metal Cone (1 ¼ size for pre-rolled cone filling)
🌀 2 Cone Funnels (for pre-rolled cone filling)
🛠️ Metal Packing Stick
✂️ Mini Scissors
🌈 Blaze Comes in 4 Variations:
1️⃣ Blaze (Plain, no ashtray or lamp)
2️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray
3️⃣ Blaze with SWAN Lamp
4️⃣ Blaze with Ashtray and with SWAN Lamp
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item