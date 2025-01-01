🌀 Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Trays 🌿

Revolutionize your smoking experience with the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. This innovative design redefines convenience and organization for all your smoking accessories.



📦 Product Information:

🧩 Compatible with:



Blazy Susan Silicone Debowler



Blazy Susan Silicone Dab Station



Blazy Susan Dab Pads



📏 Tray Size: 16" x 16" x 2"

📐 Silicone Slap Insert Size: 9.25" x 3.3125" x 0.0625"

📐 Blazy Dab Pad Size: 8" x 8" x 0.05"

📐 Deluxe Silicone Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner Size: 3.375" x 3.1875" x 2.750"

📐 Dab Station Size: 3.4375" x 3.125" x 1.875"

⚖️ Weight: 3.6875 lbs

🪵 Material: Birch Wood or Cherry Wood



Included:

1 x Blazy Susan Rolling Tray



1 x Colored Insert



1 x Blazy Susan Dab Pad



1 x Deluxe Silicone Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner



1 x Silicone Dab Station



The Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray features small compartments to neatly store lighters, pre-rolls, bangers, cell phones, and more.



🔄 Its spinning function adds a touch of fun and practicality to your smoking setup – say goodbye to clutter on your coffee table!



✨ Elevate your smoking ritual with the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray and enjoy the ultimate convenience and organization it offers.



🛑 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.

read more