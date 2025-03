πŸŒ€ Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Trays 🌿

Revolutionize your smoking experience with the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. This innovative design redefines convenience and organization for all your smoking accessories.



πŸ“¦ Product Information:

🧩 Compatible with:



Blazy Susan Silicone Debowler



Blazy Susan Silicone Dab Station



Blazy Susan Dab Pads



πŸ“ Tray Size: 16" x 16" x 2"

πŸ“ Silicone Slap Insert Size: 9.25" x 3.3125" x 0.0625"

πŸ“ Blazy Dab Pad Size: 8" x 8" x 0.05"

πŸ“ Deluxe Silicone Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner Size: 3.375" x 3.1875" x 2.750"

πŸ“ Dab Station Size: 3.4375" x 3.125" x 1.875"

βš–οΈ Weight: 3.6875 lbs

πŸͺ΅ Material: Birch Wood or Cherry Wood



Included:

1 x Blazy Susan Rolling Tray



1 x Colored Insert



1 x Blazy Susan Dab Pad



1 x Deluxe Silicone Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner



1 x Silicone Dab Station



The Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray features small compartments to neatly store lighters, pre-rolls, bangers, cell phones, and more.



πŸ”„ Its spinning function adds a touch of fun and practicality to your smoking setup – say goodbye to clutter on your coffee table!



✨ Elevate your smoking ritual with the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray and enjoy the ultimate convenience and organization it offers.



πŸ›‘ This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.

read more