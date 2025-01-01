About this product
🌿 Blazy Susan Unbleached Paper Cones – Pure & Convenient
Introducing Blazy Susan's Unbleached Paper Cones – your go-to solution for all pre-rolled cone needs ✅. Crafted with a focus on convenience and quality, these unbleached cones are set to enhance your smoking ritual 💨.
🔥 Key Features:
✔️ 1 1/4 Unbleached Pre-Rolled Cones - 6 Pack 📦 – 126 cones in total
✔️ King Size Unbleached Pre-Rolled Cones - 3 Pack 👑 – 63 cones included
✔️ Shortys 53mm Unbleached Pre-Rolled Cones - 12 Pack 🎯 – 12 Shortys cones per pack
✔️ Shortys 53mm Unbleached Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack 🏆 – 50 Shortys cones per container
✔️ 98mm Unbleached Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack 📏 – 50 98mm cones in each pack
Whether you fancy the standard 1 1/4 size, the larger King Size, or the convenient Shortys, Blazy Susan has all your preferences covered 🎯.
✔️ Designed for legal use ⚖️
✔️ Offers a seamless way to savor your smoking materials 🌿💨
Blazy Susan Unbleached Paper Cones
Rolling Papers
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
