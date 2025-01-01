About this product
Boundless Terp Pen Spectrum Vaporizer 🌈🔥
Experience the ultimate in concentrate enjoyment with the Boundless Terp Pen Spectrum Vaporizer—a sleek, cutting-edge device crafted to elevate your dabbing game. Designed for smooth portability and enhanced performance, this next-gen pen brings out the full spectrum of terpene-rich flavors 🌿💨, making every session flavorful, satisfying, and effortless.
🔑 Key Features
Variable Voltage Settings ⚙️
Fine-tune your experience with five adjustable voltage options (3.3V, 3.7V, 4.0V) by simply tapping near the USB-C port.
Compact Design 🧩
With dimensions of just 16.8mm x 1mm, it's the perfect on-the-go companion for discreet, powerful hits.
Long-Lasting Battery 🔋
Powered by a built-in 600mAh battery for extended sessions between charges.
Quick Heat-Up ⚡
Heats up instantly, delivering smooth, flavorful vapor in seconds.
Customizable Coils 🔁
Includes ceramic and quartz coils so you can choose between robust flavor or dense clouds.
Button-Free Activation 👄
Inhale-activated design means no buttons—just a seamless, intuitive experience.
Glass Compatibility 🧪
Features a 14mm tapered mouthpiece that works with most glass attachments for a more elevated session.
📦 What’s Included
1 x Boundless Tech Terp Pen Spectrum Unit
1 x Ceramic Coil
1 x Quartz Coil
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Stainless Steel Multi-Tool
1 x USB-C Charger
1 x User Manual
Whether you're new to dabbing or a seasoned connoisseur, the Terp Pen Spectrum Vaporizer is your passport to premium concentrate sessions wherever you go. Tap into innovation, flavor, and portability—all in one pocket-sized device 🚀✨.
