Boundless Terp Pen Spectrum Vaporizer 🌈🔥

Experience the ultimate in concentrate enjoyment with the Boundless Terp Pen Spectrum Vaporizer—a sleek, cutting-edge device crafted to elevate your dabbing game. Designed for smooth portability and enhanced performance, this next-gen pen brings out the full spectrum of terpene-rich flavors 🌿💨, making every session flavorful, satisfying, and effortless.



🔑 Key Features



Variable Voltage Settings ⚙️

Fine-tune your experience with five adjustable voltage options (3.3V, 3.7V, 4.0V) by simply tapping near the USB-C port.



Compact Design 🧩

With dimensions of just 16.8mm x 1mm, it's the perfect on-the-go companion for discreet, powerful hits.



Long-Lasting Battery 🔋

Powered by a built-in 600mAh battery for extended sessions between charges.



Quick Heat-Up ⚡

Heats up instantly, delivering smooth, flavorful vapor in seconds.



Customizable Coils 🔁

Includes ceramic and quartz coils so you can choose between robust flavor or dense clouds.



Button-Free Activation 👄

Inhale-activated design means no buttons—just a seamless, intuitive experience.



Glass Compatibility 🧪

Features a 14mm tapered mouthpiece that works with most glass attachments for a more elevated session.



📦 What’s Included



1 x Boundless Tech Terp Pen Spectrum Unit



1 x Ceramic Coil



1 x Quartz Coil



1 x Cleaning Brush



1 x Stainless Steel Multi-Tool



1 x USB-C Charger



1 x User Manual



Whether you're new to dabbing or a seasoned connoisseur, the Terp Pen Spectrum Vaporizer is your passport to premium concentrate sessions wherever you go. Tap into innovation, flavor, and portability—all in one pocket-sized device 🚀✨.

