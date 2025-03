๐Ÿ”๏ธ Chalet Steamroller โ€“ Canadian Craft, Classic Cool ๐Ÿ’จ

Experience the tradition of relaxed smoking with our Chalet Steamroller.



Inspired by the brisk Canadian winters, this sleek and iconic piece delivers a dense, full-bodied stream of smoke while cooling with each draw.



๐Ÿ”‘ Key Features:

๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Handblown: Crafted by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, 4mm borosilicate glass

๐Ÿ Authentic Materials: Made with Canadian grown Maple wood for a touch of authenticity

๐Ÿ Distinctive Design: Features a chalet style integrated stand for added charm

๐Ÿงผ Easy Maintenance: Removable maple wood and glass mouthpieces allow for effortless cleaning and transport



Combining the sleek design of a hockey stick blade with a chalet style stand, the Chalet Steamroller is perfect for any display.



๐Ÿชต Each piece is unique and one-of-a-kind due to the natural variance of maple wood, with slight differences in shape, color, wood pattern, and engraving.



๐Ÿ“ Dimensions:

๐Ÿ“ฆ Box Size: 6.75" x 5.5" x 1.8"

๐Ÿ“ Product Size: 4.75" x 4" x 1"

