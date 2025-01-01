About this product
🏔️ Chalet Steamroller – Canadian Craft, Classic Cool 💨
Experience the tradition of relaxed smoking with our Chalet Steamroller.
Inspired by the brisk Canadian winters, this sleek and iconic piece delivers a dense, full-bodied stream of smoke while cooling with each draw.
🔑 Key Features:
🛠️ Handblown: Crafted by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, 4mm borosilicate glass
🍁 Authentic Materials: Made with Canadian grown Maple wood for a touch of authenticity
🏠 Distinctive Design: Features a chalet style integrated stand for added charm
🧼 Easy Maintenance: Removable maple wood and glass mouthpieces allow for effortless cleaning and transport
Combining the sleek design of a hockey stick blade with a chalet style stand, the Chalet Steamroller is perfect for any display.
🪵 Each piece is unique and one-of-a-kind due to the natural variance of maple wood, with slight differences in shape, color, wood pattern, and engraving.
📏 Dimensions:
📦 Box Size: 6.75" x 5.5" x 1.8"
📐 Product Size: 4.75" x 4" x 1"
Canada Puffin Chalet Steamroller
DiscreetsmokerSmoking Accessories
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
