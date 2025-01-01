🏔️ Chalet Steamroller – Canadian Craft, Classic Cool 💨

Experience the tradition of relaxed smoking with our Chalet Steamroller.



Inspired by the brisk Canadian winters, this sleek and iconic piece delivers a dense, full-bodied stream of smoke while cooling with each draw.



🔑 Key Features:

🛠️ Handblown: Crafted by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, 4mm borosilicate glass

🍁 Authentic Materials: Made with Canadian grown Maple wood for a touch of authenticity

🏠 Distinctive Design: Features a chalet style integrated stand for added charm

🧼 Easy Maintenance: Removable maple wood and glass mouthpieces allow for effortless cleaning and transport



Combining the sleek design of a hockey stick blade with a chalet style stand, the Chalet Steamroller is perfect for any display.



🪵 Each piece is unique and one-of-a-kind due to the natural variance of maple wood, with slight differences in shape, color, wood pattern, and engraving.



📏 Dimensions:

📦 Box Size: 6.75" x 5.5" x 1.8"

📐 Product Size: 4.75" x 4" x 1"

