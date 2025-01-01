About this product
Cool Guy Pineapple Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe - 4" 🍍🕶️
Introducing the Cool Guy Pineapple Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe, the ultimate fusion of fun and functionality for your smoking experience!
Key Features:
📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable, making it ideal for on-the-go use.
😎 Unique Design: Adorned with a playful pineapple wearing sunglasses, this novelty pipe not only serves its purpose but also adds a touch of personality to your collection.
🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly stored away with the cleverly designed stash compartment, perfect for keeping your goods safe and secure.
🌟 Glow Accents: The glow-in-the-dark elements will make your pipe stand out during night-time sessions, adding an extra layer of fun!
💪 Durable Silicone Material: Made from high-quality silicone, this pipe is both flexible and sturdy, ensuring it withstands your adventures.
🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Comes with a glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for a smoother, cleaner hit every time.
Whether you're enjoying a chill evening at home or heading out for a good time with friends, the Cool Guy Pineapple Hand Pipe is your perfect companion.
Elevate your smoking experience with this playful yet practical accessory! 💨🍍
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
