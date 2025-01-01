Cool Guy Pineapple Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe - 4" 🍍🕶️

Introducing the Cool Guy Pineapple Secret Stash Silicone Hand Pipe, the ultimate fusion of fun and functionality for your smoking experience!



Key Features:

📏 Compact Size: Standing at just 4 inches tall, this hand pipe is perfectly portable, making it ideal for on-the-go use.

😎 Unique Design: Adorned with a playful pineapple wearing sunglasses, this novelty pipe not only serves its purpose but also adds a touch of personality to your collection.

🧳 Secret Stash Compartment: Keep your essentials discreetly stored away with the cleverly designed stash compartment, perfect for keeping your goods safe and secure.

🌟 Glow Accents: The glow-in-the-dark elements will make your pipe stand out during night-time sessions, adding an extra layer of fun!

💪 Durable Silicone Material: Made from high-quality silicone, this pipe is both flexible and sturdy, ensuring it withstands your adventures.

🔍 Glass Bowl Insert: Comes with a glass bowl insert featuring a honeycomb screen for a smoother, cleaner hit every time.



Whether you're enjoying a chill evening at home or heading out for a good time with friends, the Cool Guy Pineapple Hand Pipe is your perfect companion.



Elevate your smoking experience with this playful yet practical accessory! 💨🍍

