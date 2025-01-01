About this product
👜 Boho Cotton Messenger Bag – Urban Style Meets Sustainability
The Boho Cotton Messenger Bag is for the urban man or woman who wants to be stylish, eco-conscious, and look trendy while on the go 🌍✨.
This over-the-shoulder bag features one large main compartment with one zipper pocket for easy organization.
Our Crossbody Bag doesn't just look good—it also has great features for the environmentally friendly person.
🌱 Made from 100% cotton, it's eco-conscious, sustainable, and water repellent, making it one of a kind in both functionality and style—plus it's vegan!
✨ Isn't your new bag tailored to suit you like no other?
🔍 Features
🧵 Handmade in Nepal
🌿 Vegan, Eco-Friendly and Fair Traded
🧺 Machine wash safe (Cold)
📦 Large main compartment
📁 Medium zippered front pocket
🧶 Material: Cotton
🎨 Color: Boho
📏 Size: 12" x 12" x 6.5"
🎒 Adjustable Strap
⚖️ Weight: 0.7 lbs
🚚 Shipping and Returns
📦 Free shipping in the continental United States
🔄 View our return policy here
♻️ Sustainability and Wellbeing
If you are a conscious buyer, then this organic boho messenger bag is perfect for you 🌏💚.
This bag supports sustainable fashion for the wellbeing of the Earth and also ensures the sustainable livelihood of the artisans who make it.
👜 Boho Cotton Messenger Bag – Urban Style Meets Sustainability
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
