About this product
🔥 The Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig – Compact Power for Concentrates! 🌿
Introducing the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig – a compact, powerful device for concentrate lovers!
Featuring a 1500mAh battery and advanced features like variable voltage and water filtration, this eRig delivers smooth, flavorful hits with precision control.
🔑 Key Features:
🔋 1500mAh Battery: Provides long-lasting power for extended use
🎚️ Variable Voltage: Choose between
- 💚 3.0V (Green)
- 🔵 3.5V (Blue)
- 🔴 3.8V (Red)
🔥 Preheat Function: Preheats at 3.0V for 20 seconds to prepare your concentrates
💧 Water Filtration: Cools vapor for smoother, cleaner hits
⚡ Fast USB-C Charging: Fully charges in just 2 hours
⏱️ Auto Heat Shut Off: Turns off after 15 seconds to prevent overheating
🛡️ 30-Minute Safety Shut Off: Ensures device safety with automatic shut-off
Experience the perfect blend of convenience and power with the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig for your concentrate sessions! 😌💨
📦 Includes:
1 x Dabster Mini (1500mAh)
2 x Ceramic Heating Plates
2 x Black Rubber O-Rings
2 x Ceramic Cup
2 x Quartz Cup
1 x Dab Tool
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x Cotton Swab
1 x User Manual
1 x Lifetime Warranty
Introducing the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig – a compact, powerful device for concentrate lovers!
Featuring a 1500mAh battery and advanced features like variable voltage and water filtration, this eRig delivers smooth, flavorful hits with precision control.
🔑 Key Features:
🔋 1500mAh Battery: Provides long-lasting power for extended use
🎚️ Variable Voltage: Choose between
- 💚 3.0V (Green)
- 🔵 3.5V (Blue)
- 🔴 3.8V (Red)
🔥 Preheat Function: Preheats at 3.0V for 20 seconds to prepare your concentrates
💧 Water Filtration: Cools vapor for smoother, cleaner hits
⚡ Fast USB-C Charging: Fully charges in just 2 hours
⏱️ Auto Heat Shut Off: Turns off after 15 seconds to prevent overheating
🛡️ 30-Minute Safety Shut Off: Ensures device safety with automatic shut-off
Experience the perfect blend of convenience and power with the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig for your concentrate sessions! 😌💨
📦 Includes:
1 x Dabster Mini (1500mAh)
2 x Ceramic Heating Plates
2 x Black Rubber O-Rings
2 x Ceramic Cup
2 x Quartz Cup
1 x Dab Tool
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x Cotton Swab
1 x User Manual
1 x Lifetime Warranty
Dabster Mini Concentrate ERig
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🔥 The Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig – Compact Power for Concentrates! 🌿
Introducing the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig – a compact, powerful device for concentrate lovers!
Featuring a 1500mAh battery and advanced features like variable voltage and water filtration, this eRig delivers smooth, flavorful hits with precision control.
🔑 Key Features:
🔋 1500mAh Battery: Provides long-lasting power for extended use
🎚️ Variable Voltage: Choose between
- 💚 3.0V (Green)
- 🔵 3.5V (Blue)
- 🔴 3.8V (Red)
🔥 Preheat Function: Preheats at 3.0V for 20 seconds to prepare your concentrates
💧 Water Filtration: Cools vapor for smoother, cleaner hits
⚡ Fast USB-C Charging: Fully charges in just 2 hours
⏱️ Auto Heat Shut Off: Turns off after 15 seconds to prevent overheating
🛡️ 30-Minute Safety Shut Off: Ensures device safety with automatic shut-off
Experience the perfect blend of convenience and power with the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig for your concentrate sessions! 😌💨
📦 Includes:
1 x Dabster Mini (1500mAh)
2 x Ceramic Heating Plates
2 x Black Rubber O-Rings
2 x Ceramic Cup
2 x Quartz Cup
1 x Dab Tool
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x Cotton Swab
1 x User Manual
1 x Lifetime Warranty
Introducing the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig – a compact, powerful device for concentrate lovers!
Featuring a 1500mAh battery and advanced features like variable voltage and water filtration, this eRig delivers smooth, flavorful hits with precision control.
🔑 Key Features:
🔋 1500mAh Battery: Provides long-lasting power for extended use
🎚️ Variable Voltage: Choose between
- 💚 3.0V (Green)
- 🔵 3.5V (Blue)
- 🔴 3.8V (Red)
🔥 Preheat Function: Preheats at 3.0V for 20 seconds to prepare your concentrates
💧 Water Filtration: Cools vapor for smoother, cleaner hits
⚡ Fast USB-C Charging: Fully charges in just 2 hours
⏱️ Auto Heat Shut Off: Turns off after 15 seconds to prevent overheating
🛡️ 30-Minute Safety Shut Off: Ensures device safety with automatic shut-off
Experience the perfect blend of convenience and power with the Kind Pen Dabster Mini eRig for your concentrate sessions! 😌💨
📦 Includes:
1 x Dabster Mini (1500mAh)
2 x Ceramic Heating Plates
2 x Black Rubber O-Rings
2 x Ceramic Cup
2 x Quartz Cup
1 x Dab Tool
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x Cotton Swab
1 x User Manual
1 x Lifetime Warranty
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item