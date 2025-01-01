Dr. Dabber Boost Evo e-Rig Vaporizer | Ultimate Precision & Power 🔥

Elevate your concentrate experience with the Dr. Dabber Boost Evo e-Rig Vaporizer—a cutting-edge smart dab rig featuring IntelliTEMP Technology for precise temperature control. Whether you’re chasing flavor, cloud density, or smoothness, this next-gen e-rig ensures consistent, reliable, and powerful hits every time.



✨ Key Features:

✔️ 6 Precision Heating Profiles – Customize your dabbing experience between 500°F to 750°F 🌡️.

✔️ IntelliTEMP Technology – Ensures consistent, reliable heating for the best flavor & potency 🔬.

✔️ Rapid Heat-Up Time – Ready to go in just 11 seconds ⏳.

✔️ USB-C Pass-Through Charging – Charge & dab simultaneously for uninterrupted sessions ⚡.

✔️ Long Battery Life – Up to 60 hits per charge 🔋.

✔️ 20 / 40 Second Hold Time – Ideal for quick dabs or extended sessions ⏳.

✔️ Auto Shut-Off (15 min) – Saves battery life & prevents overheating ♻️.

✔️ Compact & Portable – 7.75" tall with glass attachment, perfect for home & on-the-go dabbing 🚀.



🔥 What’s Included?

🔹 1 x Dr. Dabber Boost EVO e-Rig

🔹 1 x Boost EVO Quartz Atomizer (for superior vapor production)

🔹 1 x Boost EVO Replacement Glass Attachment

🔹 1 x Boost EVO USB-C Charger

🔹 1 x Boost EVO Quick Connect Adapter

🔹 1 x Boost EVO Loading Tool



⚡ Why Choose the Dr. Dabber Boost Evo?

✅ Perfect Temperature Control – Enjoy smooth, potent, and flavorful dabs every time 🌡️.

✅ Minimal Heat-Up Time – Ready to dab in just 11 seconds ⏳.

✅ Long-Lasting Battery – 60 hits per charge keeps you dabbing longer 🔋.

✅ Sleek & Portable Design – Compact & travel-friendly while delivering powerful performance 🚀.

✅ USB-C Charging – Fast, reliable, and pass-through charging ⚡.

✅ Perfect for Beginners & Experts – Easy to use but powerful enough for serious enthusiasts 💨.

read more