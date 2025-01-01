About this product
Dr. Dabber Boost Evo e-Rig Vaporizer | Ultimate Precision & Power 🔥
Elevate your concentrate experience with the Dr. Dabber Boost Evo e-Rig Vaporizer—a cutting-edge smart dab rig featuring IntelliTEMP Technology for precise temperature control. Whether you’re chasing flavor, cloud density, or smoothness, this next-gen e-rig ensures consistent, reliable, and powerful hits every time.
✨ Key Features:
✔️ 6 Precision Heating Profiles – Customize your dabbing experience between 500°F to 750°F 🌡️.
✔️ IntelliTEMP Technology – Ensures consistent, reliable heating for the best flavor & potency 🔬.
✔️ Rapid Heat-Up Time – Ready to go in just 11 seconds ⏳.
✔️ USB-C Pass-Through Charging – Charge & dab simultaneously for uninterrupted sessions ⚡.
✔️ Long Battery Life – Up to 60 hits per charge 🔋.
✔️ 20 / 40 Second Hold Time – Ideal for quick dabs or extended sessions ⏳.
✔️ Auto Shut-Off (15 min) – Saves battery life & prevents overheating ♻️.
✔️ Compact & Portable – 7.75" tall with glass attachment, perfect for home & on-the-go dabbing 🚀.
🔥 What’s Included?
🔹 1 x Dr. Dabber Boost EVO e-Rig
🔹 1 x Boost EVO Quartz Atomizer (for superior vapor production)
🔹 1 x Boost EVO Replacement Glass Attachment
🔹 1 x Boost EVO USB-C Charger
🔹 1 x Boost EVO Quick Connect Adapter
🔹 1 x Boost EVO Loading Tool
⚡ Why Choose the Dr. Dabber Boost Evo?
✅ Perfect Temperature Control – Enjoy smooth, potent, and flavorful dabs every time 🌡️.
✅ Minimal Heat-Up Time – Ready to dab in just 11 seconds ⏳.
✅ Long-Lasting Battery – 60 hits per charge keeps you dabbing longer 🔋.
✅ Sleek & Portable Design – Compact & travel-friendly while delivering powerful performance 🚀.
✅ USB-C Charging – Fast, reliable, and pass-through charging ⚡.
✅ Perfect for Beginners & Experts – Easy to use but powerful enough for serious enthusiasts 💨.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
