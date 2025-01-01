About this product
Focus V Intelli-Core Atomizer – Enhanced Performance for Concentrates
🚀 30% Larger Chamber | Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket | Precision Airflow Control 🚀
Upgrade your Focus V CARTA 2 or Focus V Aeris Vaporizer with the Intelli-Core Atomizer, designed to deliver smoother, more flavorful dabs with enhanced efficiency. This advanced atomizer features a 30% larger chamber, quartz-coated ceramic bucket, and D-Pad directional airflow control, ensuring maximum vapor production and precision heating for superior concentrate sessions.
🔥 Unlock next-level vaporization and experience richer flavors with the Intelli-Core Atomizer! 🔥
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 30% Larger Chamber – Holds more concentrates for longer, more powerful sessions.
✔️ Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket – Retains heat efficiently, enhancing flavor and vapor quality.
✔️ D-Pad Directional Airflow Control – Maximizes vapor production and even heating.
✔️ Silicone Sleeve – Provides a secure, heat-resistant grip for easy handling.
✔️ Precision Heating – Optimized for smooth, clean dabs every time.
✔️ For Concentrate Use Only – Specifically designed for waxes, oils, and extracts.
✔️ Compatible with Focus V CARTA 2 & Focus V Aeris Vaporizer – Seamlessly integrates for an enhanced experience.
🚀 30% Larger Chamber | Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket | Precision Airflow Control 🚀
Upgrade your Focus V CARTA 2 or Focus V Aeris Vaporizer with the Intelli-Core Atomizer, designed to deliver smoother, more flavorful dabs with enhanced efficiency. This advanced atomizer features a 30% larger chamber, quartz-coated ceramic bucket, and D-Pad directional airflow control, ensuring maximum vapor production and precision heating for superior concentrate sessions.
🔥 Unlock next-level vaporization and experience richer flavors with the Intelli-Core Atomizer! 🔥
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 30% Larger Chamber – Holds more concentrates for longer, more powerful sessions.
✔️ Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket – Retains heat efficiently, enhancing flavor and vapor quality.
✔️ D-Pad Directional Airflow Control – Maximizes vapor production and even heating.
✔️ Silicone Sleeve – Provides a secure, heat-resistant grip for easy handling.
✔️ Precision Heating – Optimized for smooth, clean dabs every time.
✔️ For Concentrate Use Only – Specifically designed for waxes, oils, and extracts.
✔️ Compatible with Focus V CARTA 2 & Focus V Aeris Vaporizer – Seamlessly integrates for an enhanced experience.
Focus V MAX Oil Atomizer For Carta 2 & Aeris
DiscreetsmokerTools & Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Focus V Intelli-Core Atomizer – Enhanced Performance for Concentrates
🚀 30% Larger Chamber | Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket | Precision Airflow Control 🚀
Upgrade your Focus V CARTA 2 or Focus V Aeris Vaporizer with the Intelli-Core Atomizer, designed to deliver smoother, more flavorful dabs with enhanced efficiency. This advanced atomizer features a 30% larger chamber, quartz-coated ceramic bucket, and D-Pad directional airflow control, ensuring maximum vapor production and precision heating for superior concentrate sessions.
🔥 Unlock next-level vaporization and experience richer flavors with the Intelli-Core Atomizer! 🔥
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 30% Larger Chamber – Holds more concentrates for longer, more powerful sessions.
✔️ Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket – Retains heat efficiently, enhancing flavor and vapor quality.
✔️ D-Pad Directional Airflow Control – Maximizes vapor production and even heating.
✔️ Silicone Sleeve – Provides a secure, heat-resistant grip for easy handling.
✔️ Precision Heating – Optimized for smooth, clean dabs every time.
✔️ For Concentrate Use Only – Specifically designed for waxes, oils, and extracts.
✔️ Compatible with Focus V CARTA 2 & Focus V Aeris Vaporizer – Seamlessly integrates for an enhanced experience.
🚀 30% Larger Chamber | Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket | Precision Airflow Control 🚀
Upgrade your Focus V CARTA 2 or Focus V Aeris Vaporizer with the Intelli-Core Atomizer, designed to deliver smoother, more flavorful dabs with enhanced efficiency. This advanced atomizer features a 30% larger chamber, quartz-coated ceramic bucket, and D-Pad directional airflow control, ensuring maximum vapor production and precision heating for superior concentrate sessions.
🔥 Unlock next-level vaporization and experience richer flavors with the Intelli-Core Atomizer! 🔥
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 30% Larger Chamber – Holds more concentrates for longer, more powerful sessions.
✔️ Quartz-Coated Ceramic Bucket – Retains heat efficiently, enhancing flavor and vapor quality.
✔️ D-Pad Directional Airflow Control – Maximizes vapor production and even heating.
✔️ Silicone Sleeve – Provides a secure, heat-resistant grip for easy handling.
✔️ Precision Heating – Optimized for smooth, clean dabs every time.
✔️ For Concentrate Use Only – Specifically designed for waxes, oils, and extracts.
✔️ Compatible with Focus V CARTA 2 & Focus V Aeris Vaporizer – Seamlessly integrates for an enhanced experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item