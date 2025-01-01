About this product
🌪️ Tornado Water Pipe – Cyclone Filtration & Icy Smooth Hits!
Boasting a sleek & ergonomic design, the Tornado is low on maintenance & high on function 🔥💨.
Easy to use, clean, & hold, this piece performs like a "big bong" without the hassle 🚀.
Twin turbine percolators create a cyclone of filtration, while a unique "Z" shape provides an organic handle for a smooth passing experience ✨.
🌊 Tornado Water Function:
✔️ Twin Turbine Percolators 🌪️ – Spin water in opposite directions, creating a mini twister inside your piece.
✔️ Easy To Pass & Use 🔄 – Sturdy yet lightweight, slender body & stands 15" tall 📏.
✔️ Grip-It Handle ✋ – Built-in "Z" shape creates a natural handle for effortless use.
✔️ Bigger Clouds, No Afterburn 🌫️🔥 – Glycerin chambers cool smoke by over 300 degrees for icy smooth tokes ❄️.
✔️ Revolver Glycerin Coil ♻️ – Big pulls, little effort. Upgraded coil promotes better airflow & easy cleaning.
🔬 What is Glycerin?
Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid & cracking the glass ❄️💎.
It is housed in a sealed chamber, so it won't melt like ice in a regular ice pinch piece, preventing overfilling of the percolation chamber 🌊.
✔️ Completely safe, non-toxic & commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.
🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:
✔️ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer ❄️ – Let it sit for at least 1 hour. You can leave it in there longer or store it for instant readiness.
✔️ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base 🔗 – Grab the black clip & attach the wider side to the glycerin chamber & the slimmer side to the base piece.
✔️ Gently press down on the connector 🔄 – Until it snaps into place for a secure fit.
Boasting a sleek & ergonomic design, the Tornado is low on maintenance & high on function 🔥💨.
Easy to use, clean, & hold, this piece performs like a "big bong" without the hassle 🚀.
Twin turbine percolators create a cyclone of filtration, while a unique "Z" shape provides an organic handle for a smooth passing experience ✨.
🌊 Tornado Water Function:
✔️ Twin Turbine Percolators 🌪️ – Spin water in opposite directions, creating a mini twister inside your piece.
✔️ Easy To Pass & Use 🔄 – Sturdy yet lightweight, slender body & stands 15" tall 📏.
✔️ Grip-It Handle ✋ – Built-in "Z" shape creates a natural handle for effortless use.
✔️ Bigger Clouds, No Afterburn 🌫️🔥 – Glycerin chambers cool smoke by over 300 degrees for icy smooth tokes ❄️.
✔️ Revolver Glycerin Coil ♻️ – Big pulls, little effort. Upgraded coil promotes better airflow & easy cleaning.
🔬 What is Glycerin?
Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid & cracking the glass ❄️💎.
It is housed in a sealed chamber, so it won't melt like ice in a regular ice pinch piece, preventing overfilling of the percolation chamber 🌊.
✔️ Completely safe, non-toxic & commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.
🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:
✔️ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer ❄️ – Let it sit for at least 1 hour. You can leave it in there longer or store it for instant readiness.
✔️ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base 🔗 – Grab the black clip & attach the wider side to the glycerin chamber & the slimmer side to the base piece.
✔️ Gently press down on the connector 🔄 – Until it snaps into place for a secure fit.
Freeze Pipe Tornado
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌪️ Tornado Water Pipe – Cyclone Filtration & Icy Smooth Hits!
Boasting a sleek & ergonomic design, the Tornado is low on maintenance & high on function 🔥💨.
Easy to use, clean, & hold, this piece performs like a "big bong" without the hassle 🚀.
Twin turbine percolators create a cyclone of filtration, while a unique "Z" shape provides an organic handle for a smooth passing experience ✨.
🌊 Tornado Water Function:
✔️ Twin Turbine Percolators 🌪️ – Spin water in opposite directions, creating a mini twister inside your piece.
✔️ Easy To Pass & Use 🔄 – Sturdy yet lightweight, slender body & stands 15" tall 📏.
✔️ Grip-It Handle ✋ – Built-in "Z" shape creates a natural handle for effortless use.
✔️ Bigger Clouds, No Afterburn 🌫️🔥 – Glycerin chambers cool smoke by over 300 degrees for icy smooth tokes ❄️.
✔️ Revolver Glycerin Coil ♻️ – Big pulls, little effort. Upgraded coil promotes better airflow & easy cleaning.
🔬 What is Glycerin?
Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid & cracking the glass ❄️💎.
It is housed in a sealed chamber, so it won't melt like ice in a regular ice pinch piece, preventing overfilling of the percolation chamber 🌊.
✔️ Completely safe, non-toxic & commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.
🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:
✔️ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer ❄️ – Let it sit for at least 1 hour. You can leave it in there longer or store it for instant readiness.
✔️ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base 🔗 – Grab the black clip & attach the wider side to the glycerin chamber & the slimmer side to the base piece.
✔️ Gently press down on the connector 🔄 – Until it snaps into place for a secure fit.
Boasting a sleek & ergonomic design, the Tornado is low on maintenance & high on function 🔥💨.
Easy to use, clean, & hold, this piece performs like a "big bong" without the hassle 🚀.
Twin turbine percolators create a cyclone of filtration, while a unique "Z" shape provides an organic handle for a smooth passing experience ✨.
🌊 Tornado Water Function:
✔️ Twin Turbine Percolators 🌪️ – Spin water in opposite directions, creating a mini twister inside your piece.
✔️ Easy To Pass & Use 🔄 – Sturdy yet lightweight, slender body & stands 15" tall 📏.
✔️ Grip-It Handle ✋ – Built-in "Z" shape creates a natural handle for effortless use.
✔️ Bigger Clouds, No Afterburn 🌫️🔥 – Glycerin chambers cool smoke by over 300 degrees for icy smooth tokes ❄️.
✔️ Revolver Glycerin Coil ♻️ – Big pulls, little effort. Upgraded coil promotes better airflow & easy cleaning.
🔬 What is Glycerin?
Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid & cracking the glass ❄️💎.
It is housed in a sealed chamber, so it won't melt like ice in a regular ice pinch piece, preventing overfilling of the percolation chamber 🌊.
✔️ Completely safe, non-toxic & commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.
🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:
✔️ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer ❄️ – Let it sit for at least 1 hour. You can leave it in there longer or store it for instant readiness.
✔️ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base 🔗 – Grab the black clip & attach the wider side to the glycerin chamber & the slimmer side to the base piece.
✔️ Gently press down on the connector 🔄 – Until it snaps into place for a secure fit.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item