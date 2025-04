Fujima Handled Tin Stash Box | 6.5" πŸ§°πŸ”’

Keep your stash organized and secure with the Fujima Handled Tin Stash Box. This 3-piece group features a 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches tin box, providing ample space for your essentials. With multiple designs available, you can choose the one that suits your style. 🎨



Key Features:

πŸ“ Compact 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches size – Perfect for storing your essentials without taking up too much space.

πŸ› οΈ Sturdy tin construction – Ensures durability and long-lasting use.

πŸ” Secure latching mechanism – Keeps your stash safe and secure.

🎭 Multiple designs to choose from – Allows you to select a style that fits your preference.



Easily carry and store your stash with this stylish and functional tin stash box. Whether you're organizing on the go or at home, this box delivers convenience with personality. πŸ’Όβœ¨

