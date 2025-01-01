About this product
🧥 GRAV® Satin Bomber Jacket 🐅✨
Introducing the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket, a blend of sophistication and durability that sets a new standard.
Crafted from 100% polyester, this two-tone jacket boasts a classic GRAV chest patch on the front.
The back showcases an embroidered tiger-and-ViewMaster motif from our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern, accentuated by a geometric depiction of the beloved herb. 🌿
🎯 Functional & Fashionable
What sets this jacket apart is its inner pocket, providing a discreet place to store your essentials — whether it's flower, one-hitters, or dugouts.
The fully lined interior with cozy quilting ensures both warmth and style, making you stand out in any setting.
💼 Experience the seamless blend of luxury and resilience with the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket – smooth as silk, tough as nails.
Introducing the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket, a blend of sophistication and durability that sets a new standard.
Crafted from 100% polyester, this two-tone jacket boasts a classic GRAV chest patch on the front.
The back showcases an embroidered tiger-and-ViewMaster motif from our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern, accentuated by a geometric depiction of the beloved herb. 🌿
🎯 Functional & Fashionable
What sets this jacket apart is its inner pocket, providing a discreet place to store your essentials — whether it's flower, one-hitters, or dugouts.
The fully lined interior with cozy quilting ensures both warmth and style, making you stand out in any setting.
💼 Experience the seamless blend of luxury and resilience with the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket – smooth as silk, tough as nails.
GRAV® Satin Bomber Jacket
DiscreetsmokerOther Apparel
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🧥 GRAV® Satin Bomber Jacket 🐅✨
Introducing the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket, a blend of sophistication and durability that sets a new standard.
Crafted from 100% polyester, this two-tone jacket boasts a classic GRAV chest patch on the front.
The back showcases an embroidered tiger-and-ViewMaster motif from our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern, accentuated by a geometric depiction of the beloved herb. 🌿
🎯 Functional & Fashionable
What sets this jacket apart is its inner pocket, providing a discreet place to store your essentials — whether it's flower, one-hitters, or dugouts.
The fully lined interior with cozy quilting ensures both warmth and style, making you stand out in any setting.
💼 Experience the seamless blend of luxury and resilience with the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket – smooth as silk, tough as nails.
Introducing the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket, a blend of sophistication and durability that sets a new standard.
Crafted from 100% polyester, this two-tone jacket boasts a classic GRAV chest patch on the front.
The back showcases an embroidered tiger-and-ViewMaster motif from our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern, accentuated by a geometric depiction of the beloved herb. 🌿
🎯 Functional & Fashionable
What sets this jacket apart is its inner pocket, providing a discreet place to store your essentials — whether it's flower, one-hitters, or dugouts.
The fully lined interior with cozy quilting ensures both warmth and style, making you stand out in any setting.
💼 Experience the seamless blend of luxury and resilience with the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket – smooth as silk, tough as nails.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item