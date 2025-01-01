🧥 GRAV® Satin Bomber Jacket 🐅✨

Introducing the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket, a blend of sophistication and durability that sets a new standard.



Crafted from 100% polyester, this two-tone jacket boasts a classic GRAV chest patch on the front.



The back showcases an embroidered tiger-and-ViewMaster motif from our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern, accentuated by a geometric depiction of the beloved herb. 🌿



🎯 Functional & Fashionable

What sets this jacket apart is its inner pocket, providing a discreet place to store your essentials — whether it's flower, one-hitters, or dugouts.



The fully lined interior with cozy quilting ensures both warmth and style, making you stand out in any setting.



💼 Experience the seamless blend of luxury and resilience with the GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket – smooth as silk, tough as nails.

