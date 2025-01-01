About this product
🚀 Hemper Phaser Bong – Blast Off into the Future! 🔥
👽 Beam Me Up! The Ultimate Sci-Fi Smoking Experience!
Get ready to teleport your smoking sessions to another dimension with the Hemper Phaser Bong! Designed for maximum filtration and high-tech style, this bong features an extra-large chamber, bottom-mounted dome percolator, and a unique dual-hold design—use it like a bong or wield it like a futuristic Phaser gun! 🔫✨
🔑 Key Features:
✔️ 9” Tall Futuristic Design – A one-of-a-kind bong that can also be held in “Phaser Mode” for a next-level experience.
✔️ Bottom-Mounted Dome Percolator – Ensures extra-smooth filtration for massive, bubble-stacking rips.
✔️ Large Chamber for Bigger Hits – Pack in more smoke for powerful, satisfying sessions.
✔️ Spill-Resistant Build – Designed for easy handling while keeping your water in place.
✔️ Scope-Shaped Joint & Bowl – Sci-fi inspired, making it the perfect collector’s piece for space lovers!
✔️ Multi-Hold Functionality – Hold it vertically like a traditional bong or grip the handle like a Phaser gun for the ultimate smoking adventure!
📦 What’s Included:
✅ 1 x Hemper Phaser Bong (9” Tall, 3.5” Diameter)
✅ 1 x 14mm Male Flower Bowl
Hemper Phaser Bong
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
