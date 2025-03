🌈 HSPT Golden Rainbow Cigarette Machine – Kingsize

The HSPT Golden Rainbow Cigarette Machine - Kingsize is a game-changer for anyone who enjoys rolling their own cigarettes 🚬✨.



With its innovative design and advanced features, this personal-use injector makes crafting your own cigarettes a breeze 🎯.



🌟 Key Features:

βœ”οΈ Electric Cigarette Injector ⚑ – Effortlessly create perfect kingsize cigarettes with the push of a button.

βœ”οΈ Automatic Loading & Compression πŸ”„ – The machine handles the entire process, from loading tobacco to compressing it into the tubes.

βœ”οΈ Rapid Filling ⏳ – Fill up to 10 tubes in just 2.5 minutes, saving you time & effort.

βœ”οΈ User-Selected Cigarette Density Setting πŸ“ – Customize your cigarettes to your preference with the adjustable density setting.

βœ”οΈ Convenient Controls πŸŽ›οΈ – Easily manage the process with the Start, Stop, & Pause buttons.

βœ”οΈ Versatile Power Supply πŸ”Œ – Works with both 110V & 220V power supplies for flexibility.

βœ”οΈ One-Year Warranty βœ β€“ Enjoy peace of mind with the included one-year warranty.

βœ”οΈ Bundled Accessories 🎁 – Comes with a moisture meter & tobacco grinder for added convenience.

