🌈 HSPT Golden Rainbow Cigarette Machine – Kingsize

The HSPT Golden Rainbow Cigarette Machine - Kingsize is a game-changer for anyone who enjoys rolling their own cigarettes 🚬✨.



With its innovative design and advanced features, this personal-use injector makes crafting your own cigarettes a breeze 🎯.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Electric Cigarette Injector ⚡ – Effortlessly create perfect kingsize cigarettes with the push of a button.

✔️ Automatic Loading & Compression 🔄 – The machine handles the entire process, from loading tobacco to compressing it into the tubes.

✔️ Rapid Filling ⏳ – Fill up to 10 tubes in just 2.5 minutes, saving you time & effort.

✔️ User-Selected Cigarette Density Setting 📏 – Customize your cigarettes to your preference with the adjustable density setting.

✔️ Convenient Controls 🎛️ – Easily manage the process with the Start, Stop, & Pause buttons.

✔️ Versatile Power Supply 🔌 – Works with both 110V & 220V power supplies for flexibility.

✔️ One-Year Warranty ✅ – Enjoy peace of mind with the included one-year warranty.

✔️ Bundled Accessories 🎁 – Comes with a moisture meter & tobacco grinder for added convenience.

