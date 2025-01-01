Human Grade 8" Bent Neck Dab Rig – Precision Meets Style 💨🔬

Unlock a premium dabbing experience with the Human Grade 8" Bent Neck Dab Rig, engineered for smooth hits and artistic presentation. Handcrafted from durable borosilicate glass, this rig is made for enthusiasts who appreciate both functionality and craftsmanship.



🔑 Key Features



Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Crafted from 100% borosilicate, known for its durability, heat resistance, and crystal-clear finish.



Perfect Dimensions 📏

Stands 8 inches tall with a solid 3-inch base for added balance and tabletop stability.



14mm Joint Size 🧩

Compatible with Human Grade Fully Weld and Standard Bangers, giving you flexibility in customization.



Bent Neck Design ➰

Features a slanted, ringed neck for ergonomic use and improved airflow—reducing splashback and increasing comfort.



Accented Showerhead Perc 🚿

Delivers superior filtration and diffusion, cooling your vapor and enhancing flavor with every hit.



Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️

Each rig is individually handblown, making every piece a one-of-a-kind work of functional art.



📦 What’s Included



1 x Human Grade 8" Bent Neck Dab Rig



1 x Human Grade 14mm Quartz Bucket



1 x Carb Cap



🛡️ Secure Packaging

Your rig arrives bubble wrapped and boxed for protection, complete with a unique barcode and color identifier sticker for authenticity.



⚠️ This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal use only.

read more