✌️🎸 Peace & Love

After receiving his first guitar at 15, he taught himself to play by watching and learning from experienced entertainers 🎶. He was fired from his first gig for showing off, but later became one of the most influential guitarists and celebrated musicians in history 🎸✨.



✔️ Headlined massive music festivals like Woodstock and Isle of Wight 🎤🔥.

✔️ In 1970, he tragically succumbed to the infamous 27 Club, leaving behind an eternal legacy and securing his place as a rock legend 🏆.



🌿 Love Dugout – The Ultimate Travel Accessory

✔️ Made from CNC aluminum 🏗️ and comes with an aluminum bat 🎯.

✔️ Magnetized swivel lid for easy access to your stash and one hitter pipe 💨.

✔️ Spring-loaded design – Your bat instantly pops out when you open the lid 🚀.

✔️ Serrated tip helps agitate your stash for perfectly packed hits 🔥.

✔️ Designed for convenience – Take a hit, reload, or slide the bat back into place effortlessly 🎯.



🎨 Stylish & Iconic Design

✔️ Love is a silver dugout with an all-white one hitter inside 🤍.

✔️ Exterior features a black & white image of the rock legend 🎸, surrounded by peace & love patterns ✌️💖.

✔️ "Love" font branding adds a final touch of artistic tribute 🎨.

