About this product
✌️🎸 Peace & Love
After receiving his first guitar at 15, he taught himself to play by watching and learning from experienced entertainers 🎶. He was fired from his first gig for showing off, but later became one of the most influential guitarists and celebrated musicians in history 🎸✨.
✔️ Headlined massive music festivals like Woodstock and Isle of Wight 🎤🔥.
✔️ In 1970, he tragically succumbed to the infamous 27 Club, leaving behind an eternal legacy and securing his place as a rock legend 🏆.
🌿 Love Dugout – The Ultimate Travel Accessory
✔️ Made from CNC aluminum 🏗️ and comes with an aluminum bat 🎯.
✔️ Magnetized swivel lid for easy access to your stash and one hitter pipe 💨.
✔️ Spring-loaded design – Your bat instantly pops out when you open the lid 🚀.
✔️ Serrated tip helps agitate your stash for perfectly packed hits 🔥.
✔️ Designed for convenience – Take a hit, reload, or slide the bat back into place effortlessly 🎯.
🎨 Stylish & Iconic Design
✔️ Love is a silver dugout with an all-white one hitter inside 🤍.
✔️ Exterior features a black & white image of the rock legend 🎸, surrounded by peace & love patterns ✌️💖.
✔️ "Love" font branding adds a final touch of artistic tribute 🎨.
Jimi Love Dugout
Discreetsmoker

Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
