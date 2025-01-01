🔥.



This kit includes everything you need for an efficient ritual. Having everything in one place keeps your coffee table or desk organized & clean 🏡🧹.



Having all the parts magnetically attached to the tray makes the Stashtray effortless to use on the go 🎒🚀.



It’s like a liquor cabinet, but for people who enjoy other fine things... 🍃💨



🌟 Premium Craftsmanship & Design:

✔️ Two Stamped Sheets of Stainless Steel 🏆 – Durable & sleek design.

✔️ Powder-Coated in the USA 🇺🇸 – High-quality & scratch-resistant.

✔️ Tight-Seal Myster Strain Container 🔒 – Sonic-welded viewing lens for freshness.

✔️ Top-Quality 4-Part Aluminum Grinder 🔪 – Precision grinding every time.

✔️ Innovative Ashtray with Pipe Spike 🛠️ – Cleans your bowl effortlessly.

✔️ Ashtray Lid Flips Over 🔄 – Transforms into a bowl stand for 14mm & 18mm.

✔️ Handmade StashBox Included 🎁 – Store everything neatly.



📦 Included in Your Stashtray Bundle:

✔️ Limited Edition Blacked Out Rolling Tray 🖤

✔️ Myster Strain Container 🔒

✔️ 4-Part Myster Grinder 🌿

✔️ Innovative Ashtray with Pipe Cleaning Spike 🛠️

✔️ Handmade StashBox 📦



🔹 Many customers like to purchase multiple Strain Containers to add to their Stashtray 🌱🔥.



🚨 This kit does NOT include the Dual Burner USB Lighter that was featured on VICELAND but you can add it to your order 🔥⚡.

