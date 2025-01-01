MJ Arsenal Dab Tool Space Station – Organize Your Orbit 🛰️💨

Blast off into organized sessions with the MJ Arsenal Space Station, your all-in-one consumption HQ designed for efficiency, cleanliness, and elevated experiences. Whether you're a daily dabber or occasional explorer, this innovative hub ensures your setup stays sleek and streamlined.



🔑 Key Features



Complete Session Storage 🛠️

Thoughtfully engineered to hold your glass, tools, bangers, carb caps, and adapters—everything in one clean, designated space.



Premium Anti-Static Silicone ⚡

Crafted from soft-touch, anti-static silicone to keep your surface dust-free and easy to clean, enhancing the overall session vibe.



Removable Ashtray / Storage Trough 🧼

Doubles as a portable ash catcher or stash compartment—ideal for keeping things tidy during and after use.



Multi-Size Accessory Slots 🔩

Comes with 7 versatile slots that accommodate both 10mm and 14mm accessories, thanks to the included adapters.



Designed for Rig Display 🧪

A dedicated 3.9" mini rig platform keeps your centerpiece secure, stable, and front and center.



📐 Specifications



Overall Dimensions: 6.35" x 2.5"



Rig Display Area: 3.94" diameter



Packaging Size: 7.2" x 7.2" x 2.7"



Material: Premium Silicone + Metal



Banger Holders: 4 total



Carb Cap / Marble Holders: 3 (fits up to 23mm diameter)



Removable Ashtray / Storage Compartment: Built-in, dual-use



Whether you're solo seshing or setting the stage for a group ritual, the MJ Arsenal Space Station ensures everything is in its place. Designed to bring order, convenience, and style to your space-bound rituals. 🌌



⚠️ This product, and all items on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.

