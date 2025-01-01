About this product
MJ Arsenal Dab Tool Space Station – Organize Your Orbit 🛰️💨
Blast off into organized sessions with the MJ Arsenal Space Station, your all-in-one consumption HQ designed for efficiency, cleanliness, and elevated experiences. Whether you're a daily dabber or occasional explorer, this innovative hub ensures your setup stays sleek and streamlined.
🔑 Key Features
Complete Session Storage 🛠️
Thoughtfully engineered to hold your glass, tools, bangers, carb caps, and adapters—everything in one clean, designated space.
Premium Anti-Static Silicone ⚡
Crafted from soft-touch, anti-static silicone to keep your surface dust-free and easy to clean, enhancing the overall session vibe.
Removable Ashtray / Storage Trough 🧼
Doubles as a portable ash catcher or stash compartment—ideal for keeping things tidy during and after use.
Multi-Size Accessory Slots 🔩
Comes with 7 versatile slots that accommodate both 10mm and 14mm accessories, thanks to the included adapters.
Designed for Rig Display 🧪
A dedicated 3.9" mini rig platform keeps your centerpiece secure, stable, and front and center.
📐 Specifications
Overall Dimensions: 6.35" x 2.5"
Rig Display Area: 3.94" diameter
Packaging Size: 7.2" x 7.2" x 2.7"
Material: Premium Silicone + Metal
Banger Holders: 4 total
Carb Cap / Marble Holders: 3 (fits up to 23mm diameter)
Removable Ashtray / Storage Compartment: Built-in, dual-use
Whether you're solo seshing or setting the stage for a group ritual, the MJ Arsenal Space Station ensures everything is in its place. Designed to bring order, convenience, and style to your space-bound rituals. 🌌
⚠️ This product, and all items on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.
Blast off into organized sessions with the MJ Arsenal Space Station, your all-in-one consumption HQ designed for efficiency, cleanliness, and elevated experiences. Whether you're a daily dabber or occasional explorer, this innovative hub ensures your setup stays sleek and streamlined.
🔑 Key Features
Complete Session Storage 🛠️
Thoughtfully engineered to hold your glass, tools, bangers, carb caps, and adapters—everything in one clean, designated space.
Premium Anti-Static Silicone ⚡
Crafted from soft-touch, anti-static silicone to keep your surface dust-free and easy to clean, enhancing the overall session vibe.
Removable Ashtray / Storage Trough 🧼
Doubles as a portable ash catcher or stash compartment—ideal for keeping things tidy during and after use.
Multi-Size Accessory Slots 🔩
Comes with 7 versatile slots that accommodate both 10mm and 14mm accessories, thanks to the included adapters.
Designed for Rig Display 🧪
A dedicated 3.9" mini rig platform keeps your centerpiece secure, stable, and front and center.
📐 Specifications
Overall Dimensions: 6.35" x 2.5"
Rig Display Area: 3.94" diameter
Packaging Size: 7.2" x 7.2" x 2.7"
Material: Premium Silicone + Metal
Banger Holders: 4 total
Carb Cap / Marble Holders: 3 (fits up to 23mm diameter)
Removable Ashtray / Storage Compartment: Built-in, dual-use
Whether you're solo seshing or setting the stage for a group ritual, the MJ Arsenal Space Station ensures everything is in its place. Designed to bring order, convenience, and style to your space-bound rituals. 🌌
⚠️ This product, and all items on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.
MJ Arsenal Space Dab Tool Station
DiscreetsmokerTools & Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
MJ Arsenal Dab Tool Space Station – Organize Your Orbit 🛰️💨
Blast off into organized sessions with the MJ Arsenal Space Station, your all-in-one consumption HQ designed for efficiency, cleanliness, and elevated experiences. Whether you're a daily dabber or occasional explorer, this innovative hub ensures your setup stays sleek and streamlined.
🔑 Key Features
Complete Session Storage 🛠️
Thoughtfully engineered to hold your glass, tools, bangers, carb caps, and adapters—everything in one clean, designated space.
Premium Anti-Static Silicone ⚡
Crafted from soft-touch, anti-static silicone to keep your surface dust-free and easy to clean, enhancing the overall session vibe.
Removable Ashtray / Storage Trough 🧼
Doubles as a portable ash catcher or stash compartment—ideal for keeping things tidy during and after use.
Multi-Size Accessory Slots 🔩
Comes with 7 versatile slots that accommodate both 10mm and 14mm accessories, thanks to the included adapters.
Designed for Rig Display 🧪
A dedicated 3.9" mini rig platform keeps your centerpiece secure, stable, and front and center.
📐 Specifications
Overall Dimensions: 6.35" x 2.5"
Rig Display Area: 3.94" diameter
Packaging Size: 7.2" x 7.2" x 2.7"
Material: Premium Silicone + Metal
Banger Holders: 4 total
Carb Cap / Marble Holders: 3 (fits up to 23mm diameter)
Removable Ashtray / Storage Compartment: Built-in, dual-use
Whether you're solo seshing or setting the stage for a group ritual, the MJ Arsenal Space Station ensures everything is in its place. Designed to bring order, convenience, and style to your space-bound rituals. 🌌
⚠️ This product, and all items on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.
Blast off into organized sessions with the MJ Arsenal Space Station, your all-in-one consumption HQ designed for efficiency, cleanliness, and elevated experiences. Whether you're a daily dabber or occasional explorer, this innovative hub ensures your setup stays sleek and streamlined.
🔑 Key Features
Complete Session Storage 🛠️
Thoughtfully engineered to hold your glass, tools, bangers, carb caps, and adapters—everything in one clean, designated space.
Premium Anti-Static Silicone ⚡
Crafted from soft-touch, anti-static silicone to keep your surface dust-free and easy to clean, enhancing the overall session vibe.
Removable Ashtray / Storage Trough 🧼
Doubles as a portable ash catcher or stash compartment—ideal for keeping things tidy during and after use.
Multi-Size Accessory Slots 🔩
Comes with 7 versatile slots that accommodate both 10mm and 14mm accessories, thanks to the included adapters.
Designed for Rig Display 🧪
A dedicated 3.9" mini rig platform keeps your centerpiece secure, stable, and front and center.
📐 Specifications
Overall Dimensions: 6.35" x 2.5"
Rig Display Area: 3.94" diameter
Packaging Size: 7.2" x 7.2" x 2.7"
Material: Premium Silicone + Metal
Banger Holders: 4 total
Carb Cap / Marble Holders: 3 (fits up to 23mm diameter)
Removable Ashtray / Storage Compartment: Built-in, dual-use
Whether you're solo seshing or setting the stage for a group ritual, the MJ Arsenal Space Station ensures everything is in its place. Designed to bring order, convenience, and style to your space-bound rituals. 🌌
⚠️ This product, and all items on this site, are intended and sold for legal use only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item