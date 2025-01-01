Ongrok Herbal Infuser & Butter Maker – Infuse Like a Pro! 🍃🍪

Elevate your edibles and DIY creations with the Ongrok Herbal Infuser – the ultimate butter maker, tincture extractor, and oil infuser for your kitchen! This compact powerhouse allows you to infuse herbs into butter, oils, tinctures, and more, making homemade edibles, topical creams, and infused tincture drops effortlessly.



🔥 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Powerful Infusion Technology – Equipped with an industrial-grade stainless-steel blade and precise temperature control for perfect extractions every time. 🌡️🌀

✔️ Quick & Easy – Infuse potent oil in as little as 1 hour! Select from 1–8 hour cycles based on your infusion needs. ⏳

✔️ Compact & Mess-Free – Perfectly sized for any kitchen, making small-batch infusions effortless. 🏡

✔️ Self-Cleaning Function – No more hassle—this machine cleans itself! Just press a button and let it do the work. 🧼✨

✔️ Safety First – Features boil dry protection, an overspill sensor, and an auto shut-off to keep your infusions safe and mess-free. 🛡️

✔️ Multi-Use Infuser – Perfect for herbal butter, infused oils, alcohol-extracted tinctures, essential oils, lotions, and balms. 🧴🌱



📦 Full Infuser Kit Includes:

✔️ Ongrok Herbal Infuser Machine

✔️ 2 Silicone Gummy Gloves 🧤

✔️ 1 Nylon Filter Bag (190 Micron) 🏆

✔️ Infused Cookbook Download 📖🍪

✔️ Owner’s Manual Download 🛠️

✔️ Step-by-Step How-to Guide 🔧



🔧 Specifications:

🔹 Heating Power: 600 Watts

🔹 Motor Power: 120 Watts, 16,000 - 19,000 RPM

🔹 Voltage: 120V - 60Hz (USA/Canada Model)

🔹 Capacity Range:

▫️ 3/4 cup - 2.5 cups (85g - 315g)

▫️ 150 ml - 600 ml (5 fl oz - 20 fl oz)

▫️ A mini batch (1 cup) of infused butter can be made with just 2 sticks of store-bought butter! 🧈✨

