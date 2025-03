โšก DREAM PLASMA Water Pipe โ€“ Light Up Your Session ๐Ÿ’จ

This Dream PLASMA will light up the night at any eventโ€”or even for a party of one. ๐ŸŒŒ



The DREAM combines the function of a traditional water pipe with the mesmerizing aesthetic of plasma in action!



Touch your fingertips to the glass housing of the plasma light show, and watch it dance to your own rhythm. ๐Ÿซฐโœจ



๐Ÿ”‹ Easily recharge with a micro USB, so itโ€™s ready to take on-the-go anytime.



Made of plastic and glass materials, combining durability with a show-stopping vibe.



๐Ÿ“ Specifications:

๐Ÿ”น Quality Borosilicate Glass



๐Ÿ“ Height: 13"



๐Ÿ“ Thickness: 5 mm



๐Ÿ”„ Tube Diameter: 2"



๐Ÿ’ง Inline Diffuser



๐Ÿ”ฅ Thick Bowl for 14 mm Joint



๐Ÿงช Stemless Design



๐Ÿ”‹ Works with 4 x AAA batteries (not included) or USB cable



๐ŸŒŸ The plasma water pipe base for interactive lighting

