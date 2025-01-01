About this product
⚡ DREAM PLASMA Water Pipe – Light Up Your Session 💨
This Dream PLASMA will light up the night at any event—or even for a party of one. 🌌
The DREAM combines the function of a traditional water pipe with the mesmerizing aesthetic of plasma in action!
Touch your fingertips to the glass housing of the plasma light show, and watch it dance to your own rhythm. 🫰✨
🔋 Easily recharge with a micro USB, so it’s ready to take on-the-go anytime.
Made of plastic and glass materials, combining durability with a show-stopping vibe.
📐 Specifications:
🔹 Quality Borosilicate Glass
📏 Height: 13"
📏 Thickness: 5 mm
🔄 Tube Diameter: 2"
💧 Inline Diffuser
🔥 Thick Bowl for 14 mm Joint
🧪 Stemless Design
🔋 Works with 4 x AAA batteries (not included) or USB cable
🌟 The plasma water pipe base for interactive lighting
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
