🔬 PuffCo Peak Pro 3D Chamber

Elevate Your Vapor Game — One Chamber at a Time 💨



Compatible With:



PuffCo Peak Pro



PuffCo NEW Peak Pro



Peak Pro Joystick Cap



Peak Pro Oculus Carb Caps



📦 Pack Size: One (1) Chamber

🔒 Max Order Limit: 10 per customer



Note: Warranty claims must be handled directly with the manufacturer.



🌟 Performance That Speaks Volumes

The 3D Chamber isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a revolution in vapor technology. Designed to take your Peak Pro sessions to new heights, this chamber offers:



✅ Improved Flavor – Pure, rich terpene profiles



💨 15% More Vapor – Bigger, smoother clouds



⚡ 33% Faster Heat-Up – Quick, consistent sessions



🔋 24% Better Efficiency – Extended battery life for more hits per charge



🎯 Refined Temp Control – Enhanced thermal accuracy for pro-level customization



If you're looking to maximize performance and enjoy next-level flavor and efficiency, the PuffCo 3D Chamber is your must-have upgrade.

