About this product
✅ Compatible with:
PuffCo Peak Pro
Puffco NEW Peak Pro
Peak Pro Joystick Cap
PuffCo Peak Pro Oculus Carb Caps
📦 Pack Size: One (1) Chamber
🔥 3D XL Chamber
The Peak Pro 3DXL is the world’s first high capacity e-rig chamber. Delivering the same incredible flavor and consistency our patented 3D technology is known for, the 3DXL’s deeper chamber and XL Joystick let you load fuller and rip harder—with less reclaim.
The 3DXL also unlocks a new level of vapor control in the Puffco Connect app.
🌟 The best just got bigger.
📈 Specs & Benefits:
🔹 78% Larger
💨 2x More Vapor
🕹️ XL Joystick Cap Included (ONLY COMPATIBLE WITH 3D XL Chamber)
⚠️ NOTE: Firmware updates are required to use the 3D Chamber (download through the app).
✅ Compatible with the Peak Pro ONLY.
