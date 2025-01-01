🌊 Proxy Ripple Bubbler – The Perfect Water Filtration Upgrade! 🌊

Smooth, Stylish, and Designed for the Ultimate Session!

Elevate your PuffCo Proxy experience with the Proxy Ripple Bubbler, a hand-blown borosilicate glass attachment that enhances smoothness, flavor, and filtration with its rippled base design. This bubbler is a must-have upgrade for those looking to take their sessions to the next level!



🚨 NOTE: PuffCo Proxy base unit is NOT included. 🚨



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Percolated Water Filtration – Dual perc holes provide optimal smoke diffusion, cooling down hits for a smooth and enjoyable draw. 💨

✔️ Splashback Reduction – Designed to minimize splashback, ensuring a cleaner and more comfortable experience. 🚫💦

✔️ Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for durability, elegance, and heat resistance. 🔥

✔️ Ripple Base Design – Adds stability and a stylish aesthetic, making it a centerpiece-worthy addition to your collection. 🎨

✔️ Table-Sturdy & Low Center of Gravity – No more tipping over! Stay worry-free while enjoying your session. 🛡️

✔️ Compatible with PuffCo Proxy – A seamless fit for your favorite vaporizer! ✔️



📖 How to Use

1️⃣ Attach the Proxy Ripple to Your PuffCo Proxy – Ensure a secure fit.

2️⃣ Fill with Water – Just enough to submerge the percolation holes.

3️⃣ Load Your PuffCo Proxy & Inhale – Enjoy smooth, water-cooled vapor with every rip!



🛠️ Care & Maintenance

✔️ Use Isopropyl Alcohol & Warm Water – Keep your bubbler crystal clear and functioning at its best.

✔️ Rinse Thoroughly After Cleaning – To remove any remaining solution.

✔️ Store Safely – Keep in a secure spot to avoid accidental tipping or breakage.

read more