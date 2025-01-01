About this product
🌊 Proxy Ripple Bubbler – The Perfect Water Filtration Upgrade! 🌊
Smooth, Stylish, and Designed for the Ultimate Session!
Elevate your PuffCo Proxy experience with the Proxy Ripple Bubbler, a hand-blown borosilicate glass attachment that enhances smoothness, flavor, and filtration with its rippled base design. This bubbler is a must-have upgrade for those looking to take their sessions to the next level!
🚨 NOTE: PuffCo Proxy base unit is NOT included. 🚨
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Percolated Water Filtration – Dual perc holes provide optimal smoke diffusion, cooling down hits for a smooth and enjoyable draw. 💨
✔️ Splashback Reduction – Designed to minimize splashback, ensuring a cleaner and more comfortable experience. 🚫💦
✔️ Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for durability, elegance, and heat resistance. 🔥
✔️ Ripple Base Design – Adds stability and a stylish aesthetic, making it a centerpiece-worthy addition to your collection. 🎨
✔️ Table-Sturdy & Low Center of Gravity – No more tipping over! Stay worry-free while enjoying your session. 🛡️
✔️ Compatible with PuffCo Proxy – A seamless fit for your favorite vaporizer! ✔️
📖 How to Use
1️⃣ Attach the Proxy Ripple to Your PuffCo Proxy – Ensure a secure fit.
2️⃣ Fill with Water – Just enough to submerge the percolation holes.
3️⃣ Load Your PuffCo Proxy & Inhale – Enjoy smooth, water-cooled vapor with every rip!
🛠️ Care & Maintenance
✔️ Use Isopropyl Alcohol & Warm Water – Keep your bubbler crystal clear and functioning at its best.
✔️ Rinse Thoroughly After Cleaning – To remove any remaining solution.
✔️ Store Safely – Keep in a secure spot to avoid accidental tipping or breakage.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
