🔥 Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer

Dual Use for Herb & Wax | 1600mAh Battery | Pocket-Sized Power



Unleash the power of herbs and concentrates with the Pulsar Shift — a compact vaporizer that delivers big on performance. Measuring just 3.2 inches tall, this sleek and stealthy device fits right in your pocket but packs the heat you need for smooth, flavorful clouds. 🌿💨



Whether you're relaxing at home or on-the-go, the Shift Vaporizer is designed to adapt to your lifestyle with dual-use coils, fast charging, and full temp control.



⚙️ Highlights & Features:

🔄 Dual Functionality: Swap coils for dry herb or concentrate use



⚡ Quick-Charge 1600mAh Battery – Long-lasting power in a palm-sized body



🌡️ Adjustable Temp Range: 320°F – 430°F for precise sessions



🧪 Quartz Insert Cup – Preserves flavor when using concentrates



💡 Simple Push-Button Interface – Easy operation for every experience level



🔒 Safety Shutoff – Prevents overheating for peace of mind



🧱 Durable Build & Large Heating Chamber – For consistent, clean vapor



✅ 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty



📐 Specs:

Size: 2" x 1" x 3.2" (5 x 2.54 x 8.12 cm)



Power: 1600mAh Built-in Battery



Usage: Dry Herb & Wax



Portability: Ultra Compact & Pocket Friendly



Take the Shift in your vapor journey and experience smooth clouds, versatile use, and full control in the palm of your hand. 🚀

