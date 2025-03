Revelry Drifter - Smell Proof Rolltop Backpack | Adventure-Ready & Odor-Proof πŸŽ’πŸŒΏ

The Revelry Drifter Rolltop Backpack is the ultimate travel companion for those who demand discretion, durability, and functionality. Designed with a carbon filter system for smell-proof storage, a waterproof exterior, and ample organization features, this 23L backpack is perfect for any adventure – from city commutes to rugged outdoor trips.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ 100% Smell Proof & Water Resistant – Advanced Carbon Filter System & Rubber-Backed Exterior to keep odors contained and protect contents from moisture.

βœ”οΈ Rolltop Closure with Double Clip Lock – Ensures maximum security & expandable storage capacity.

βœ”οΈ Custom Protective Lining – Prevents filter system wear & tear for long-lasting performance.

βœ”οΈ Waterproof Zipper & Chest Strap – Adds extra security & comfort for carrying heavier loads.

βœ”οΈ Contoured Shoulder Straps – Ergonomically designed for enhanced comfort & weight distribution.

βœ”οΈ Ample Storage & Organization – Double side pockets, secret inner stash pocket, and laptop divider for organized packing.

βœ”οΈ Premium Design Elements – Features genuine leather accents & durable metal hardware for a sleek, high-end look.

βœ”οΈ Lockable for Extra Security – Keep your belongings safe & discreet wherever you go.



πŸ”Ž Specifications

πŸ“ Dimensions: 20" x 13" x 6"

πŸ“¦ Volume: 23L

πŸ’ͺ Material: Rubber-backed exterior with carbon filter lining for smell-proof & water-resistant protection

read more