About this product
Revelry Drifter - Smell Proof Rolltop Backpack | Adventure-Ready & Odor-Proof 🎒🌿
The Revelry Drifter Rolltop Backpack is the ultimate travel companion for those who demand discretion, durability, and functionality. Designed with a carbon filter system for smell-proof storage, a waterproof exterior, and ample organization features, this 23L backpack is perfect for any adventure – from city commutes to rugged outdoor trips.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 100% Smell Proof & Water Resistant – Advanced Carbon Filter System & Rubber-Backed Exterior to keep odors contained and protect contents from moisture.
✔️ Rolltop Closure with Double Clip Lock – Ensures maximum security & expandable storage capacity.
✔️ Custom Protective Lining – Prevents filter system wear & tear for long-lasting performance.
✔️ Waterproof Zipper & Chest Strap – Adds extra security & comfort for carrying heavier loads.
✔️ Contoured Shoulder Straps – Ergonomically designed for enhanced comfort & weight distribution.
✔️ Ample Storage & Organization – Double side pockets, secret inner stash pocket, and laptop divider for organized packing.
✔️ Premium Design Elements – Features genuine leather accents & durable metal hardware for a sleek, high-end look.
✔️ Lockable for Extra Security – Keep your belongings safe & discreet wherever you go.
🔎 Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 20" x 13" x 6"
📦 Volume: 23L
💪 Material: Rubber-backed exterior with carbon filter lining for smell-proof & water-resistant protection
The Revelry Drifter Rolltop Backpack is the ultimate travel companion for those who demand discretion, durability, and functionality. Designed with a carbon filter system for smell-proof storage, a waterproof exterior, and ample organization features, this 23L backpack is perfect for any adventure – from city commutes to rugged outdoor trips.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 100% Smell Proof & Water Resistant – Advanced Carbon Filter System & Rubber-Backed Exterior to keep odors contained and protect contents from moisture.
✔️ Rolltop Closure with Double Clip Lock – Ensures maximum security & expandable storage capacity.
✔️ Custom Protective Lining – Prevents filter system wear & tear for long-lasting performance.
✔️ Waterproof Zipper & Chest Strap – Adds extra security & comfort for carrying heavier loads.
✔️ Contoured Shoulder Straps – Ergonomically designed for enhanced comfort & weight distribution.
✔️ Ample Storage & Organization – Double side pockets, secret inner stash pocket, and laptop divider for organized packing.
✔️ Premium Design Elements – Features genuine leather accents & durable metal hardware for a sleek, high-end look.
✔️ Lockable for Extra Security – Keep your belongings safe & discreet wherever you go.
🔎 Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 20" x 13" x 6"
📦 Volume: 23L
💪 Material: Rubber-backed exterior with carbon filter lining for smell-proof & water-resistant protection
Revelry Drifter - Smell Proof Rolltop Backpack
DiscreetsmokerFlower Storage
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Revelry Drifter - Smell Proof Rolltop Backpack | Adventure-Ready & Odor-Proof 🎒🌿
The Revelry Drifter Rolltop Backpack is the ultimate travel companion for those who demand discretion, durability, and functionality. Designed with a carbon filter system for smell-proof storage, a waterproof exterior, and ample organization features, this 23L backpack is perfect for any adventure – from city commutes to rugged outdoor trips.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 100% Smell Proof & Water Resistant – Advanced Carbon Filter System & Rubber-Backed Exterior to keep odors contained and protect contents from moisture.
✔️ Rolltop Closure with Double Clip Lock – Ensures maximum security & expandable storage capacity.
✔️ Custom Protective Lining – Prevents filter system wear & tear for long-lasting performance.
✔️ Waterproof Zipper & Chest Strap – Adds extra security & comfort for carrying heavier loads.
✔️ Contoured Shoulder Straps – Ergonomically designed for enhanced comfort & weight distribution.
✔️ Ample Storage & Organization – Double side pockets, secret inner stash pocket, and laptop divider for organized packing.
✔️ Premium Design Elements – Features genuine leather accents & durable metal hardware for a sleek, high-end look.
✔️ Lockable for Extra Security – Keep your belongings safe & discreet wherever you go.
🔎 Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 20" x 13" x 6"
📦 Volume: 23L
💪 Material: Rubber-backed exterior with carbon filter lining for smell-proof & water-resistant protection
The Revelry Drifter Rolltop Backpack is the ultimate travel companion for those who demand discretion, durability, and functionality. Designed with a carbon filter system for smell-proof storage, a waterproof exterior, and ample organization features, this 23L backpack is perfect for any adventure – from city commutes to rugged outdoor trips.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ 100% Smell Proof & Water Resistant – Advanced Carbon Filter System & Rubber-Backed Exterior to keep odors contained and protect contents from moisture.
✔️ Rolltop Closure with Double Clip Lock – Ensures maximum security & expandable storage capacity.
✔️ Custom Protective Lining – Prevents filter system wear & tear for long-lasting performance.
✔️ Waterproof Zipper & Chest Strap – Adds extra security & comfort for carrying heavier loads.
✔️ Contoured Shoulder Straps – Ergonomically designed for enhanced comfort & weight distribution.
✔️ Ample Storage & Organization – Double side pockets, secret inner stash pocket, and laptop divider for organized packing.
✔️ Premium Design Elements – Features genuine leather accents & durable metal hardware for a sleek, high-end look.
✔️ Lockable for Extra Security – Keep your belongings safe & discreet wherever you go.
🔎 Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 20" x 13" x 6"
📦 Volume: 23L
💪 Material: Rubber-backed exterior with carbon filter lining for smell-proof & water-resistant protection
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item