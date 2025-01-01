Revelry Scout 11" Hard Case – Compact Protection, Big Performance 💼🛡️

The Revelry Scout 11" Hard Case offers the perfect blend of portability and protection, making it the ideal storage solution for mid-size glass pieces or multiple smaller valuables. Rugged yet sleek, this case is built to withstand the elements while keeping your gear safe and secure—wherever your journey takes you.



🔑 Key Features



Fiberglass Reinforced Shell 🧱

Delivers exceptional durability and resistance to impact, keeping your contents protected in any setting.



Waterproof & Shockproof Design 💦⚡

Built to handle harsh conditions, providing all-weather and impact protection for sensitive gear.



Self-Sealing Valve 🔒

Ensures an airtight, pressure-stable environment for enhanced preservation of your contents.



Double Latch Closure 🔐

Offers a secure seal to keep everything locked in and protected during travel or storage.



Pick & Pack Foam Interior 🧽

Customize the interior layout to perfectly cradle your items, reducing movement and potential damage.



Hinged Carry Handle 🧳

Designed for comfort and portability, making it easy to grab and go.



Carbon Valve Patch 🛠️

Reinforces durability and reliability over extended use.



Custom Metal Nameplate ✍️

Personalize your case for easy identification or add your brand’s touch.



📏 Interior Dimensions: 10.9" x 8" x 4.5"

A smart size for traveling with essential gear while staying compact and manageable.

