About this product
🛡️ Revelry Scout 13" Hard Case
This Revelry Scout 13" hard case is the ultimate solution for safely transporting your valuable items.
Whether you're a professional who needs to carry delicate equipment or an outdoor enthusiast wanting to protect gear from the elements, this hard case has you covered.
🔑 Key Features:
🪨 Fiberglass Reinforced: Built to withstand rugged conditions, this hard case is reinforced with fiberglass, ensuring maximum durability.
💧 Waterproof and Shockproof: Rest assured that your belongings will remain safe and dry, even in challenging environments.
🔒 Self-sealing Valve: Provides added protection against moisture and dust, maintaining a secure interior.
🔐 Double Latch Closure: Offers extra security, keeping your items firmly in place.
🧩 Pick and Pack Foam: Customizable foam interior allows you to create a tailored fit for your specific gear, preventing movement during transport.
👜 Hinged Carrying Handle: Ensures easy portability, making it convenient to carry your essentials wherever you go.
🛡️ Carbon Valve Patch: Adds an extra layer of protection, enhancing the case's resilience.
🏷️ Customizable Metal Nameplate: Personalize your hard case with a metal nameplate, adding a unique touch to your storage solution.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 13" x 9" x 6.5" – provides ample space for a variety of items, from electronics to tools and more
This Revelry Scout 13" hard case is the ultimate solution for safely transporting your valuable items.
Whether you're a professional who needs to carry delicate equipment or an outdoor enthusiast wanting to protect gear from the elements, this hard case has you covered.
🔑 Key Features:
🪨 Fiberglass Reinforced: Built to withstand rugged conditions, this hard case is reinforced with fiberglass, ensuring maximum durability.
💧 Waterproof and Shockproof: Rest assured that your belongings will remain safe and dry, even in challenging environments.
🔒 Self-sealing Valve: Provides added protection against moisture and dust, maintaining a secure interior.
🔐 Double Latch Closure: Offers extra security, keeping your items firmly in place.
🧩 Pick and Pack Foam: Customizable foam interior allows you to create a tailored fit for your specific gear, preventing movement during transport.
👜 Hinged Carrying Handle: Ensures easy portability, making it convenient to carry your essentials wherever you go.
🛡️ Carbon Valve Patch: Adds an extra layer of protection, enhancing the case's resilience.
🏷️ Customizable Metal Nameplate: Personalize your hard case with a metal nameplate, adding a unique touch to your storage solution.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 13" x 9" x 6.5" – provides ample space for a variety of items, from electronics to tools and more
Revelry Scout 13" Hard Case
DiscreetsmokerBong & Pipe Storage
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🛡️ Revelry Scout 13" Hard Case
This Revelry Scout 13" hard case is the ultimate solution for safely transporting your valuable items.
Whether you're a professional who needs to carry delicate equipment or an outdoor enthusiast wanting to protect gear from the elements, this hard case has you covered.
🔑 Key Features:
🪨 Fiberglass Reinforced: Built to withstand rugged conditions, this hard case is reinforced with fiberglass, ensuring maximum durability.
💧 Waterproof and Shockproof: Rest assured that your belongings will remain safe and dry, even in challenging environments.
🔒 Self-sealing Valve: Provides added protection against moisture and dust, maintaining a secure interior.
🔐 Double Latch Closure: Offers extra security, keeping your items firmly in place.
🧩 Pick and Pack Foam: Customizable foam interior allows you to create a tailored fit for your specific gear, preventing movement during transport.
👜 Hinged Carrying Handle: Ensures easy portability, making it convenient to carry your essentials wherever you go.
🛡️ Carbon Valve Patch: Adds an extra layer of protection, enhancing the case's resilience.
🏷️ Customizable Metal Nameplate: Personalize your hard case with a metal nameplate, adding a unique touch to your storage solution.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 13" x 9" x 6.5" – provides ample space for a variety of items, from electronics to tools and more
This Revelry Scout 13" hard case is the ultimate solution for safely transporting your valuable items.
Whether you're a professional who needs to carry delicate equipment or an outdoor enthusiast wanting to protect gear from the elements, this hard case has you covered.
🔑 Key Features:
🪨 Fiberglass Reinforced: Built to withstand rugged conditions, this hard case is reinforced with fiberglass, ensuring maximum durability.
💧 Waterproof and Shockproof: Rest assured that your belongings will remain safe and dry, even in challenging environments.
🔒 Self-sealing Valve: Provides added protection against moisture and dust, maintaining a secure interior.
🔐 Double Latch Closure: Offers extra security, keeping your items firmly in place.
🧩 Pick and Pack Foam: Customizable foam interior allows you to create a tailored fit for your specific gear, preventing movement during transport.
👜 Hinged Carrying Handle: Ensures easy portability, making it convenient to carry your essentials wherever you go.
🛡️ Carbon Valve Patch: Adds an extra layer of protection, enhancing the case's resilience.
🏷️ Customizable Metal Nameplate: Personalize your hard case with a metal nameplate, adding a unique touch to your storage solution.
📏 Interior Dimensions: 13" x 9" x 6.5" – provides ample space for a variety of items, from electronics to tools and more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item