Revelry Scout 9.5" Hard Case – Deep Storage, Maximum Protection 💼🛡️

The Revelry Scout 9.5" Hard Case is purpose-built for those who need extra depth and rugged durability. Designed to keep your most valuable pieces secure, it features a third layer of pick and pack foam, ideal for bulkier or irregularly shaped items. Whether you're on the move or in storage mode, this case delivers next-level protection in a compact frame.



🔑 Key Features



Secure Protection 🔐

Double latch closure and a self-sealing valve ensure airtight, impact-resistant protection wherever life takes you.



Customizable Foam Interior 🧩

Includes pick and pack foam so you can shape the interior to fit your gear perfectly—providing a snug, secure fit.



Deep Interior Space 📦

Extra interior depth makes it ideal for storing larger or uniquely shaped items without compromising portability.



Durable & Travel-Ready 🛠️

Reinforced with fiberglass, built to be waterproof and shockproof, and finished with a carbon valve patch for added durability.



Convenient Carrying 🧳

Hinged handle for easy and comfortable transport.



Custom Nameplate ✍️

Add a personal or branded touch with a customizable metal nameplate.



📏 Interior Dimensions: 9.6" x 7.3" x 6"



Whether you’re heading to an event, storing specialty glass, or protecting your valuables, the Revelry Scout 9.5" Hard Case is built to go wherever you go—while keeping your items safe, dry, and secure 🌧️⚙️.

