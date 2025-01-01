About this product
🐝 Empire Glassworks "Save The Bees" Beaker Water Pipe
Empire Glassworks' water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery 🎨🔥.
Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems 🌍 that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts & emphasizes the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat or endangered species 🌱.
🌟 The "Save The Bees" Beaker – A Masterpiece of Art & Function
This Save The Bees Beaker is our favorite 🏆, combining simplistic function with inspiring artistry ✨.
✔️ Adorable honeycomb beehive neck, slathered in honey 🍯.
✔️ Surrounded by a platoon of buzzing bees 🐝 navigating a labyrinth of waterways 🌊.
✔️ Delivers the smoothest, sweetest smoking experience 💨.
✔️ Sure to become a flagship addition to any collection 🎯.
🔥 Features:
✔️ Made of Borosilicate Glass 🏆
✔️ Intricate Lampwork 🎨
✔️ Detailed Figurines 🐝
✔️ Custom Beehive Sectioned Neck 🍯
✔️ Includes CFL Accent Downstem & 14.5mm Male Beehive Bowl Piece 🛠️
📏 Dimensions:
✔️ Height: 14.0" 📏
✔️ Width: 5.0" 📐
✔️ Weight: 2 Pounds ⚖️
🔔 Notes:
✔️ Individually Hand-Crafted Art Piece 🎭.
✔️ Limited Quantity & Availability ⏳.
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
