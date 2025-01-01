FEATURES:



✔️ Size: 7" x 9" x 4"

✔️ Inner Zip Pocket

✔️ Discreet & Stylish

✔️ Smell Proof Bag

✔️ Secret Combo Lock Security

✔️ Easy carrying with handy small size



🌿 SMELL PROOF TECHNOLOGY

This hemp smell-proof backpack is lined with concentrated activated carbon technology fiber, scientifically proven to contain scents and smells.



😎 DISCREET AND STYLISH DESIGN

What looks like "just" a stylish, hemp mini backpack is in reality a discreet smell-proof bag in which you can carry your favorite herb all day. No one needs to know about your oregano. 😉



🔒 PROTECTIVE AND DURABLE

The premium quality material this Discreet Smoker brown mini backpack is made of is not only easy on the eye but also heavy-duty, designed to resist tears and rips, ensuring long-lasting durability. By choosing a hemp backpack, you are also supporting sustainable fashion.



🔥 WHY YOU'LL LOVE OUR BROWN SMELL PROOF MINI BACKPACK WITH CODE LOCK

✔️ The built-in security combo lock puts your mind at ease, ensuring no one gets access to what's inside, keeping you and those around you safe.

✔️ Spacious yet compact – Holds all your 420 essentials while remaining easy to carry.

✔️ Ultra-stylish & casual – A fashionable, cool, and discreet bag that lets you go around all day with your favorite spice without anyone noticing.

