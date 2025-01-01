About this product
FEATURES:
✔️ Size: 7" x 9" x 4"
✔️ Inner Zip Pocket
✔️ Discreet & Stylish
✔️ Smell Proof Bag
✔️ Secret Combo Lock Security
✔️ Easy carrying with handy small size
🌿 SMELL PROOF TECHNOLOGY
This hemp smell-proof backpack is lined with concentrated activated carbon technology fiber, scientifically proven to contain scents and smells.
😎 DISCREET AND STYLISH DESIGN
What looks like "just" a stylish, hemp mini backpack is in reality a discreet smell-proof bag in which you can carry your favorite herb all day. No one needs to know about your oregano. 😉
🔒 PROTECTIVE AND DURABLE
The premium quality material this Discreet Smoker brown mini backpack is made of is not only easy on the eye but also heavy-duty, designed to resist tears and rips, ensuring long-lasting durability. By choosing a hemp backpack, you are also supporting sustainable fashion.
🔥 WHY YOU'LL LOVE OUR BROWN SMELL PROOF MINI BACKPACK WITH CODE LOCK
✔️ The built-in security combo lock puts your mind at ease, ensuring no one gets access to what's inside, keeping you and those around you safe.
✔️ Spacious yet compact – Holds all your 420 essentials while remaining easy to carry.
✔️ Ultra-stylish & casual – A fashionable, cool, and discreet bag that lets you go around all day with your favorite spice without anyone noticing.
Smell Proof Hemp Mini Backpack With Secret Lock (Brown)
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
