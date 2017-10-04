🔄 Softglass Tandem Rig – Customizable, Durable, and Elegant 💨

✅ Compatible with:



Softglass Tandem Rig Bases



Softglass Tandem Rig Tops



Softglass Tandem Rig Sleeves



Softglass Carb Caps



Softglass Standard Quartz Bangers



The Tandem Rig is crafted with sophistication, durability, and modularity in mind.



The tactile platinum cured silicone sleeves are sculpted to be beautiful, protective, and dishwasher safe.



🧼 Cleaning is also a breeze, thanks to the use of modular borosilicate glass, which allows for total customization.



🔥 Experience the pinnacle of concentrate with the Tandem Rig.



📏 Size:

7.48" x 4.17"



🧪 Material:

Borosilicate Glass, Silicone



🔩 Joint Sizes:

10mm OR 14mm



💧 Percs:

Ball Perc OR Incycler



🎨 Silicone Colors:

Onyx, Pistachio OR Sienna



⚙️ Customizable Components

📦 Includes:

1 x Softglass Borosilicate Glass Top



1 x Softglass Silicone Top Sleeve



1 x Softglass Borosilicate Glass Base (10 or 14mm)



1 x Softglass Silicone Protective Base



1 x Softglass Quartz Bucket (10 or 14mm)



1 x Softglass Borosilicate Bubble Cap



1 x Softglass Silicone Cap Sleeve



⚠️ This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.

read more