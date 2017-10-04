About this product
🔄 Softglass Tandem Rig – Customizable, Durable, and Elegant 💨
✅ Compatible with:
Softglass Tandem Rig Bases
Softglass Tandem Rig Tops
Softglass Tandem Rig Sleeves
Softglass Carb Caps
Softglass Standard Quartz Bangers
The Tandem Rig is crafted with sophistication, durability, and modularity in mind.
The tactile platinum cured silicone sleeves are sculpted to be beautiful, protective, and dishwasher safe.
🧼 Cleaning is also a breeze, thanks to the use of modular borosilicate glass, which allows for total customization.
🔥 Experience the pinnacle of concentrate with the Tandem Rig.
📏 Size:
7.48" x 4.17"
🧪 Material:
Borosilicate Glass, Silicone
🔩 Joint Sizes:
10mm OR 14mm
💧 Percs:
Ball Perc OR Incycler
🎨 Silicone Colors:
Onyx, Pistachio OR Sienna
⚙️ Customizable Components
📦 Includes:
1 x Softglass Borosilicate Glass Top
1 x Softglass Silicone Top Sleeve
1 x Softglass Borosilicate Glass Base (10 or 14mm)
1 x Softglass Silicone Protective Base
1 x Softglass Quartz Bucket (10 or 14mm)
1 x Softglass Borosilicate Bubble Cap
1 x Softglass Silicone Cap Sleeve
⚠️ This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Softglass Tandem Rig Kit
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
