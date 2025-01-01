About this product
🔥 Stündenglass® Gravity Infuser – A Revolution in Smoking & Vaporization
Stündenglass® is honored to introduce the Gravity Infuser, a sophisticated & elegantly designed 360° rotating glass infuser ✨.
✔️ Generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and the natural force of gravity 🌊⚡.
✔️ Constructed using the highest quality materials, including borosilicate glass globes & aircraft-grade anodized aluminum 🏆.
✔️ Delivers an immersive experience with smooth, consistent, and vaporous draws 💨.
🌟 Functional Versatility & Contactless Consumption
✔️ Complete Set Includes:
Aluminum Bowl Kit & Glass Liner 🔥.
Compatible with Any Smoking or Vaporization Device with a 14mm male joint 🔄.
✔️ Innovative Fluid Physics System 🌪️ – A steady stream of smoke is force-air delivered through a 45° adjustable mouthpiece, enabling entirely contactless consumption 🕶️.
🔒 Patented & Backed by a 10-Year Warranty
✔️ Patented Design 🏅 – Covered under multiple US & international patents 📜.
✔️ Packaged in a Reusable Craft Box with Handle 📦 – Ensures safe storage & transportation 🚗.
✔️ Durable, Futuristic Design & Superb Functionality 🔮 – Stands alone at the pinnacle of smoking & vaporization devices 💨🔥.
📜 Patents & Legal Protection:
✔️ US Patent Numbers: 12,035,752, D943,817, D970,804 🇺🇸
✔️ Canada Industrial Design Patents: 200939, 215021 🇨🇦
✔️ EUIPO Patent: 008421937-0001 🇪🇺
✔️ Other Foreign & Domestic Patents Pending 🌎
Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
