Thigh High Stash Box 💃🪩

Let’s get kicky with the sticky. Our Thigh High Stash Box is not just another place to “put your weed in there” — it’s a stylish and elegant addition to any room or cannabis/bar cart, and a companion piece in the Her Highness Thigh High Collection of luxury smoking accessories.



For the ‘stash’ part, the solid white marble cube does not disappoint with its carved-out cylindrical interior compartment and heavy-weight slab lid. ✨ Reveal its contents by lifting the gold legs, the same kicky gams that define the Thigh High Ashtray and Thigh High Rolling Tray. 💛



Stash your flower inside, or gummies, or lighter — or all the above. 🍃🔥🍬



Every time you reach for this glamorized stash jar, you’re bound to kick off some fun. 🎉👠

