About this product
⚡ Yocan Draco Electric Grinder – Power, Precision, Portability
The Yocan Draco Electric Grinder is designed to bring effortless grinding power to your fingertips. With a built-in rechargeable battery, durable materials, and sleek design, this tool is perfect for preparing your herbs quickly and efficiently—anytime, anywhere.
🔋 Key Specs
🔋 Battery: Built-in 650mAh
📐 Size: 70mm x 119mm
⚡ Speeds: 2 Settings
🌀 Low
💨 High
🔌 Charging: Type-C
⏱️ Battery Life: Approx. 2 hours
🛠️ Design & Performance
🔪 Blades: Two (2) Layers, Six (6) Sharp Pieces
🦷 Teeth: Stainless Steel for precise grinding
🔍 Chamber: Durable Pyrex Glass
🧲 Magnetic Connection for quick assembly and use
📦 Includes:
1 x Yocan Draco Electric Grinder
1 x Cleaning Brush 🧼
1 x Type-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual 📘
🚨 Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
The Yocan Draco Electric Grinder is designed to bring effortless grinding power to your fingertips. With a built-in rechargeable battery, durable materials, and sleek design, this tool is perfect for preparing your herbs quickly and efficiently—anytime, anywhere.
🔋 Key Specs
🔋 Battery: Built-in 650mAh
📐 Size: 70mm x 119mm
⚡ Speeds: 2 Settings
🌀 Low
💨 High
🔌 Charging: Type-C
⏱️ Battery Life: Approx. 2 hours
🛠️ Design & Performance
🔪 Blades: Two (2) Layers, Six (6) Sharp Pieces
🦷 Teeth: Stainless Steel for precise grinding
🔍 Chamber: Durable Pyrex Glass
🧲 Magnetic Connection for quick assembly and use
📦 Includes:
1 x Yocan Draco Electric Grinder
1 x Cleaning Brush 🧼
1 x Type-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual 📘
🚨 Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Yocan Draco (Electric) Grinder
DiscreetsmokerWeed grinders
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
⚡ Yocan Draco Electric Grinder – Power, Precision, Portability
The Yocan Draco Electric Grinder is designed to bring effortless grinding power to your fingertips. With a built-in rechargeable battery, durable materials, and sleek design, this tool is perfect for preparing your herbs quickly and efficiently—anytime, anywhere.
🔋 Key Specs
🔋 Battery: Built-in 650mAh
📐 Size: 70mm x 119mm
⚡ Speeds: 2 Settings
🌀 Low
💨 High
🔌 Charging: Type-C
⏱️ Battery Life: Approx. 2 hours
🛠️ Design & Performance
🔪 Blades: Two (2) Layers, Six (6) Sharp Pieces
🦷 Teeth: Stainless Steel for precise grinding
🔍 Chamber: Durable Pyrex Glass
🧲 Magnetic Connection for quick assembly and use
📦 Includes:
1 x Yocan Draco Electric Grinder
1 x Cleaning Brush 🧼
1 x Type-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual 📘
🚨 Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
The Yocan Draco Electric Grinder is designed to bring effortless grinding power to your fingertips. With a built-in rechargeable battery, durable materials, and sleek design, this tool is perfect for preparing your herbs quickly and efficiently—anytime, anywhere.
🔋 Key Specs
🔋 Battery: Built-in 650mAh
📐 Size: 70mm x 119mm
⚡ Speeds: 2 Settings
🌀 Low
💨 High
🔌 Charging: Type-C
⏱️ Battery Life: Approx. 2 hours
🛠️ Design & Performance
🔪 Blades: Two (2) Layers, Six (6) Sharp Pieces
🦷 Teeth: Stainless Steel for precise grinding
🔍 Chamber: Durable Pyrex Glass
🧲 Magnetic Connection for quick assembly and use
📦 Includes:
1 x Yocan Draco Electric Grinder
1 x Cleaning Brush 🧼
1 x Type-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual 📘
🚨 Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item