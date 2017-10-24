Blow your mind with the hard-hitting GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue 4. These seeds come from a cultivar as strong as its name suggests, derived from Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel—all premium quality and THC-rich strains. As such, it's no surprise that Gorilla Glue 4 seeds and plants have earned prestigious awards over time, including Best Hybrid at the Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cup and the Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup. Brace yourself for a potent experience that uplifts your mood and banishes stressful thoughts and worries. Gorilla Glue 4 is best enjoyed late in the day or during your leisure time when you can fully soak in its powerful effects.

GG4 seeds give you buds that are sensory delights with vibrant green colas and orange pistils. Indulge in their captivating spice, earthiness, and diesel-like aromas. And for taste, they offer sweetness and earthiness with pine, citrus, and even coffee flavors. It's a harmonious blend that leaves you longing for more.

Feelings: Uplifted, creative, relaxed,

Helps with: Insomnia, pain, migraine, eating issues

Flowering time: 9–10 weeks

Yield: 17–21 oz./m2



DNA Genetics' Gorilla Glue 4, a hybrid of Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, is a true THC gorilla. Her seeds develop into plants with effects like a mood lift, heightened creativity, and enhanced focus. They act as a mental reset, clearing away stress and worry. Despite her strength, GG4 won't leave you incapacitated. Instead, it boosts your concentration and creativity. After the initial uplifting, it brings relaxation, making it perfect for unwinding and ensuring a restful sleep. GG4 works wonders for managing conditions like migraines and muscle spasms.

