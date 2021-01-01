Loading…
DNA Genetics

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana is a cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and a strawberry phenotype. Expect a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

Bubble Gum x Banana OG
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Strawberry, Banana, Fruity
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
Awards: 18 x Cup Winner
