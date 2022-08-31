Barrier Bag Eighth Ounce 4x5x2 500 Ct ($0.26) Child Resistant Re-Closeable Grip & Pull Closure-WHITE
About this product
Child Resistant Exit Packaging
Re-Closable / Re-Useable
1/8 Ounce - 4x5x2 Inch, Matte White
ASTM - 3475 certified compliant with CFR title 16 Part 1700.20
500 count $130.00 ($0.26 ea.)
No product reviews
