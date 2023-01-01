Nano Bites - Mixed Fruit (Indica) ULTRA STRENGTH Gummies infused with Water-Soluble, Cannabinoid Nanoparticles
Average Onset: 15-25 minutes Pieces per package: 20 x 50mg pieces (4 gummies per flavor)
What are THC Nanoparticles? Our Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning ‘NanoBite’ gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.