Pennywise Tanker 1g

by Dose Oil
IndicaTHC 8%CBD 8%
About this strain

Pennywise

Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.

Pennywise effects

307 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
