Pineapple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
