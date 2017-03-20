About this strain
The Flav combines the oily, thick rich fruity taste of Romulan with the cherry goodness of Space Queen. It's a 40/60 sativa/indica hybrid that provides a heavy yield and was included in High Times' Top 10 of 2008.
The Flav effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
