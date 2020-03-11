Loading…
Famously distinct aromas of fresh pine and wood make up this classic 55/45 sativa-dominant hybrid. Smooth upon exhale with citrus zest and subtle spice.

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Jack Herer effects

Reported by real people like you
3,368 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Dream City
Dream City
We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!